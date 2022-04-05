450 Region 2 women empowered through Human Services WIIN initiative

By Romario Blair

Kaieteur News – On Wednesday, last, 450 women from Region Two were empowered to delve into the business arena after graduating from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN).The WIIN programme, which was launched in 2021 by the Ministry, is aimed at boosting women empowerment. It includes short courses in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), graphic designing, video editing, photography, interior decorating, and child and elderly care.

Senior Training Officer, Sanjay Pooran revealed that 93 percent of the applicants from Region Two managed to complete the programme. The pass rate, he said, was 96 percent – the highest in any region thus far.

He revealed, “WIIN trained persons earlier, this today, 96 percent of the persons from this Region who participated in the programme passed…WIIN just didn’t happen by chance; emphasis and planning was placed on content and quality.”

Pooran explained that the WIIN programme is a demonstration of government’s commitment in making vocational and technical education programmes available in remote location.

Vice Chairman of Region Two, Humace Oodit, who also graced the graduation ceremony, said that the graduates should continue to embark on capacity building, while meaningfully boosting the region’s capacity. He went on to note, “This is just the beginning of what is expected in the future. We should all take the opportunity and use these programmes to boost our region, to build capacity…this is a move that will end in you realising your ultimate potential.”

In her feature address, Human Services Minister, Vindhya Persaud assured that no effort has been, nor will be, spared in empowering women. She also encouraged the participants to explore entrepreneurship, instead of constantly seeking employment.

“WIIN, as an acronym,” according to the Minister, “was chosen because it represents everything that I wanted women to see; the ability to cross the finish line. We wanted this programme to be as close to perfect to you leaving, knowing that you have something with value; every certificate you leave with, is accredited.”

The Minister also spoke of the WIIN app which was developed by her Ministry. As she directed focus to the app, Minister Persaud said, “The WIIN app allows you to advertise your business for free. We are putting that app in the hands of the wider public. As you start your journey in business, utilise the WIIN app to ensure you have the highest visibility in the country,” the Minister urged.