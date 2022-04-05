4 children hospitalised after being stung by bees

Kaieteur News – Four children – ages one, two, five and 11 – are hospitalised at the Skeldon Public Hospital in a stable condition after they were stung by bees that were reportedly disturbed in an empty lot on Sunday morning.

The mother of the children, Sunita Charran, 30, a housewife, who was also stung multiple times, was treated at the hospital and discharged but her children were kept under observation in the hospital, as they were vomiting and exhibiting other signs of discomfort.

According to a neighbour, Fazika Bux, who assisted in rescuing the family, the children were all inside their home with their mother preparing to head to church, when the bees swarmed the domicile and attacked the family.According to Bux, the eldest child ran out and alerted the neighbours who made attempts to rescue the family. “She come out and run back in the house with the children, and the neighbours help to smoke out the place and they were calling her to come out but she was still inside the house,” Bux said.

She added, when they eventually got into the house, the woman had wrapped her babies up but their heads were exposed and the bees had stung them multiple times on their heads and other places. After approximately 20 minutes, the family was removed from the house and rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital where they were treated and kept under observation for a few hours.They were subsequently released and sent home but by Sunday night, after police had visited the scene, the children had to be taken back to the hospital and were admitted as they had started vomiting and feeling ill.

Kaieteur News understands that the Guyana Livestock Development Authority assisted in removing the bees’ nest on Monday and efforts are being made to clear the land that is overgrown with thick vegetation. Efforts were also made to remove the derelict machinery that the bees had built their nest in.

This publication was told that the Regional Commander and team visited the area and spoke with the owners of the derelict vehicles that were parked in the bushes, which is situated near the family’s home.

According to Bux, the family is extremely poor and as such persons have been assisting them with hampers. She added that the family lived elsewhere but they were evicted thus she (Bux) and her husband had helped to get the house for them to stay in. They have been living there for the past three weeks.

Anyone desirous of assisting the affected family can make contact with Bux on 338-1245.