Unarmed man shot by police dies with bullet still lodged in his spine

Two years later…

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Winston Frazer, 29, one of two unarmed men who was shot by police almost two years ago, died in his wife’s arms on Friday at his East La Penitence, Georgetown home.

He had just taken some sips of cherry juice before breathing his last. At the time of Frazer’s death, bullet fragments were still lodged in his spine. Not only was he paralysed by the shooting but the remaining bullet fragments in his body caused him to develop other medical complications and he was forced to live with severe pain until he drew his last breath.

Kaieteur News heard of Frazer’s final moments from his common-law wife, Nikita Field, who had to take over his role as breadwinner of their family of three and still be his nurse seven days a week, taking care of him and comforting him when he was in pain. A grief-stricken Field recalled that Frazer died in her arms a few minutes after 14:00hrs on Friday.

“He died at home right in my arms. The last thing he said to me was that he was feeling hungry and wanted something to drink and I gave him some cherry juice and he after sipping some, he just give out on me”, Field told Kaieteur News.

Frazer’s grandmother had also died the night before and according to Field, she does not know if that might have contributed to Frazer giving up his fight to live.

Although his relatives are awaiting a post mortem to determine Frazer’s cause of death, there is no doubt that the bullet fired from the gun of a policeman led to his eventual demise. Frazer was among four men traveling in a car that was shot at by patrol ranks armed with high-powered rifles around 02:00hrs on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the intersection of D’urban Street and Mandela Avenue. Frazer the driver of the car and his friend, 39-year-old Cecil Sampat were struck by bullets and the car crashed into a nearby stand before coming to a halt. The other two occupants of the car escaped unhurt.

Ranks had claimed that they had spotted the men’s car at a party earlier that morning at Agricola on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) and decided to approach them but before they could get close, they were shot at and the car sped off.

Patrols ranks continued that they gave chase but the men continued to drive and when they lost them, they alerted other patrol ranks of the car. They eventually swooped down on the men along Mandela and decided to open fire men.

Frazer and Sampat were severely injured and were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), while the other two occupants were locked up.

Investigations later revealed that the four men in the car were unarmed and there was no evidence to corroborate police version of events. Seventeen ranks were subsequently placed under close arrest. Sampat died 12 days later and doctors said that Frazer may never be able to walk again. Sampat was shot four times and the bullets destroyed key organs leading to his death.Frazer, on the other hand, had to make a life and death chance because he was shot to the back and the bullet severed his spine, leaving fragments inside of the canal. It was impossible for him to walk again but he was given an option to undergo a risky surgery to remove the fragments. His wife had told Kaieteur News back then if he had chosen to do the surgery, it was a 50/50 chance of survival. If successful, he could have lived without pain but he would still develop other medical complications. Should it be an unsuccessful surgery then fluids from his spinal cord would leak out and he would die.

Frazer was given some time to make the decision even while the police had organised a special team to investigate the matter. A few days later two ranks, Corporal Godwin Thomas and Constable Troy Munroe were charged with the murder of his friend Sampat and remanded to prison.

Months later in December 2020, The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) S.C Shalimar Ali Hack, advised that murder charge be dropped and the cops be recharged with manslaughter. They were both released on $500,000 bail each even before the murder charge was officially dropped.

Subsequently after there was another development, only one of the policemen, Monroe was recharged with manslaughter, and was granted $150,000 bail. According to reports, a manslaughter charge against Thomas, the other cop allegedly involved, would be decided after ballistic test results from the investigations were obtained.

Kaieteur News while seeking a recent update on the matter was told that the ballistic test results returned from the laboratory in November 2021, but to date, there is no official word on whether Thomas will be recharged or not.

In the meantime, the court matter against Monroe continues. A preliminary inquiry has commenced and some 15 witness are expected to take the stand to testify against him. The next PI session is scheduled for the 29th of this month.

It is unclear at this time whether or not, Monroe will be slapped with a second count of manslaughter charge but what is factual is that since the day Frazer was shot, his life and that of his family was never the same again.

Assistance

According to Field, Frazer’s employer, John Fernandes Limited had assisted with some of his medical bills and had even supported them with $20,000 a week from August 2020 to November 2020. From then on, life was hard for the family of three. “We had to manage on our own. I begged just to make money to keep up with the medical bills and sustain our family”, Field recalled.

Throughout their struggles, Field said that no member of the Guyana Police Force visited them to check on Frazer’s deteriorating condition. Frazer was discharged from hospital on January 22, 2022.