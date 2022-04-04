U.S urges greater partnership between Guyanese, foreign firms to reap benefits from oil sector

Kaieteur News – United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch has encouraged Guyanese businesses to engage in partnership with U.S companies that will lead to both parties benefitting from the development of the country’s oil resources.

This was stated during her presentation on Thursday last at the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) Annual General Meeting.

Ambassador Lynch stated that “Guyana has the opportunity to benefit greatly from the involvement of U.S. firms, and that we should look at these firms as partners and not as competitors.” The ambassador highlighted the fact that there are many amazing U.S. firms in Guyana and looking to partner with Guyanese companies.

The ambassador expressed great enthusiasm as she spoke about an event that occurred last year at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston where many Guyanese and U.S companies were able to mutually benefit from the signing of Memorandums of Understanding. The Ambassador further stated that all the additional effort of achieving international standards, rules and regulations will pay off with the opportunities the country and local businesses will gain. She said many U.S companies are looking to partner in different sectors including oil and gas, infrastructure, agriculture, health care, services, tourism, etc

Ambassador Lynch also urged companies to uphold health and safety standards while providing the highest quality of products and services. “Safety and health programs help businesses prevent workplace injuries and illnesses, reduce costs, and increase productivity and enhance overall business operations and attract quality talent,” she noted.

The Ambassador stated that many job opportunities will be created for Guyanese, highlighting that they will be provided with good jobs based on their merits. She said, “More than 3,000 Guyanese benefit directly from good jobs in the oil and gas sector, but we know the numbers are much higher especially when you factor in the indirect employment numbers.”