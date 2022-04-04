President’s College win Janet Jagan Windball Cricket East Coast Zone

Latest update April 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 04, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Results in the National Sports Commission/MCYS Janet Jagan Memorial 2022 season opener schoolgirls Windball Cricket action at the National Gymnasium organised by Sports Officer A Munroe show President’s College are the East Coast Zone champions.
Presidents College claimed the Region 4 East Coast Demerara title after they defeated Bladen Hall Multilateral in a nail-biting final.
President’s College took to the middle first and scored 106-1 off their 5 overs with Chrisleyan Richards 34 (6sx5), Khelse Austin 30 (6sx5) and Yukel Armstrong 25 leading the batting department.
Bladen Hall Multilateral in reply, were restricted to 97-2 when the overs expired with Aveah Ali 44 (6sx6) and Aneesa Chetram 20 offering fight with the bat. Bowling for the winners, Player-of-the-Final, Chrisleyan Richards, came back with the ball to capture 2-4.
Meanwhile, Organiser of the programme, A. Munroe expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education CEO, the Regional Education Officer Region #4, the Head teachers, Teachers, Students, all the Umpires, Scorers and those Drivers who ensured the teams got to the venue and returned safe. He also thanked the National Sports Commission staff who worked to ensure the programme came out as was planned in the 2022 season opener for the Windball Cricket programme.
Munroe also mentioned the Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle and The Minister of Sport Charles Ramson jr. for giving the opportunity to organise this event which attracted more than One Hundred and Sixty students and teachers who were a part of the Region 4 tournament.
