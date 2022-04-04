Hackett edges out Englishman Watkins, Captain Prashad to win STP Investments Inc. Golf tournament

Kaieteur News – Golfers showed up on a cool rainy Saturday to compete in a shortened 9-hole shootout. The intermittent rainy condition was just what the doctor ordered for Brian Hackett who prevailed ahead of Tom Watkins and Patrick Prashad.

The Captain sounded the horn to end the tournament after 9-holes due to inclement weather.

At the conclusion the winners were:

First-Brian Hackett playing off handicap 9: Net 33, gross 42;

Second-Tom Watkins – handicap 2: Net 34, Gross 36;

Third-Patrick Prashad – handicap 5, Net 34, Gross 39;

Forth-William Walker – handicap 5: Net 35, Gross 40;

Closest to the Pin-Paton George; Longest Drive- Rackesh Harry.

STP Investment Inc Construction Company was represented by Project Manager David Harinarine at the trophy presentation. He stated that the company supports sports and is proud to partner with the Lusignan Golf Club because of the direction and support for growing the game of golf in Guyana, and has committed to future sponsorships.