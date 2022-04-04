Fourth Oil Project

Kaieteur News – A few Guyanese may have harboured the flimsy belief that the leaders of the PPP/C Government would slow down, take stock, and come to their senses with what is involved with the approval of the Fourth Oil project. It is of what could be had from skillfully using that much sought after approval as a trump card to get what is desired for Guyanese. We at this paper have been loud in leading the charge for what is wrapped up in that approval, and in our oil business going forward. It is a better deal, an acceptable one that we can live with, be temporarily satisfied.

But it was not to be. Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, the nation’s oil czar, just does not have it in him to change the odds, to reset the table of discussion, to holdup Exxon’s theatre of operations in our rich oilfields. We have the oil by the billions of barrels, and we hold all the cards that Exxon craves. But in our trembling hands, they have turned out to be immaterial, of no significance whatsoever, so helpless our leaders have been before Exxon. Mr. Jagdeo stands at the front of the line in all of his weak-kneed, spineless presence. When he should stand up for Guyana, he cowers; when he should lay his body and blood on the line for Guyanese interests, he is on the other side pushing for their plans and programmes.

On every occasion that has presented itself, where Guyana could have put the brakes on Exxon, we couldn’t find our feet, the necessary courage. We even say the needed wisdom deserted our leaders, from President to Vice President all the way down. There was Payara to be used as an opportunity to stall Exxon and lean on it for a better deal, but our leaders were only able to wet themselves at the mere thought of confronting the White Men with their stuffed briefcases, smooth handshakes, and sweet words. So that opportunity to level the scales so terribly weighing against us went by the wayside, with one feeble excuse after the other coming from Vice President Jagdeo. The man is a weakling, and his manipulations keep coming back to haunt him, no matter the garden path that he continues to lead Guyana down.

Government and oil leaders led Guyanese down that same garden path with Yellowtail, this huge fourth oil project. Guyanese forced themselves to believe that their President and Vice President would find the manhood to face the foreigners and say: enough is enough, and we must get more. The woeful reality was that Guyanese found out on April Fools’ Day 2022 how much they were fooling themselves about the quality of the leaders that they have. It was that Yellowtail is approved.

Vice President Jagdeo claims to know all that there is to know about business. Somehow, he didn’t know that he had a powerful bargaining position that could hijack Exxon’s visions, throw an obstacle in its shareholders’ expectations. He had to holdup approval for Yellowtail to convey that Guyana is dictating the pace of oil exploration and production in this country, and not the other way around. Meaning, it is not Exxon and Woods and Routledge, these 21st century entrappers and enslavers that wreak havoc with the aspirations of poor nonwhite Third World societies, like Guyana.

Exxon wanted Yellowtail approval more than anything currently to keep its profit prospects rolling, to maintain its shareholders contentment. But we did not do a single thing of substance at the political leadership level, move a muscle on our own behalf, to get what is due to us. It is a better deal, which is not going to be had because we hope for such. We have to fight for it, sacrifice for it. And any leader worth his salt, possessing of any kind of self-respect and dignity, would relish the idea, the opportunity, to go to the mat for his people.

It is obvious by now that Vice President Jagdeo is not the man for the job. He is an excuse for an oilman, an apology for the national oil champion needed. It is why Yellowtail just had to be.