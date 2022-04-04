Latest update April 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Five new COVID-19 cases recorded

Apr 04, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported that there are still four patients at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.
According to its daily reporting, the Ministry said too that it has recorded five new cases in the country within the last 24-hour period. The new cases, which now bring the total number of cases in Guyana to 63,272, were detected in Region Three which recorded one and Region Four which recorded four new cases.
In the Ministry’s updated dashboard, it states that eight persons are in institutional isolation, 18 are quarantined institutionally and 72 are in home isolation. To date, a total 61,962 persons have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Regal teams capture Florida Cup double

Regal teams capture Florida Cup double

Apr 04, 2022

– Kingsmen take Open title Kaieteur News – A swashbuckling innings from Eric Thomas backed up by tight bowling saw Regal Legends defeating Toronto Blizzards by 79 runs in the final of the...
Read More
U-16 boys ready for “huge” UEFA tourney in Bosnia and Herzegovina

U-16 boys ready for “huge” UEFA tourney in...

Apr 04, 2022

President’s College win Janet Jagan Windball Cricket East Coast Zone

President’s College win Janet Jagan Windball...

Apr 04, 2022

Hackett edges out Englishman Watkins, Captain Prashad to win STP Investments Inc. Golf tournament

Hackett edges out Englishman Watkins, Captain...

Apr 04, 2022

GUMDAC Easter Badminton Tournament concludes

GUMDAC Easter Badminton Tournament concludes

Apr 04, 2022

Golden Jaguars return to training after impressive results

Golden Jaguars return to training after...

Apr 04, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The betrayal continues

    Kaieteur News – The PPP/C will be in office for at least the next seven years. Its political nemesis, the APNU+AFC,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected]om / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]