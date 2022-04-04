Five new COVID-19 cases recorded

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported that there are still four patients at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.

According to its daily reporting, the Ministry said too that it has recorded five new cases in the country within the last 24-hour period. The new cases, which now bring the total number of cases in Guyana to 63,272, were detected in Region Three which recorded one and Region Four which recorded four new cases.

In the Ministry’s updated dashboard, it states that eight persons are in institutional isolation, 18 are quarantined institutionally and 72 are in home isolation. To date, a total 61,962 persons have recovered from the virus.

