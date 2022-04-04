Five new COVID-19 cases recorded

Latest update April 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 04, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported that there are still four patients at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.
According to its daily reporting, the Ministry said too that it has recorded five new cases in the country within the last 24-hour period. The new cases, which now bring the total number of cases in Guyana to 63,272, were detected in Region Three which recorded one and Region Four which recorded four new cases.
In the Ministry’s updated dashboard, it states that eight persons are in institutional isolation, 18 are quarantined institutionally and 72 are in home isolation. To date, a total 61,962 persons have recovered from the virus.
Apr 04, 2022– Kingsmen take Open title Kaieteur News – A swashbuckling innings from Eric Thomas backed up by tight bowling saw Regal Legends defeating Toronto Blizzards by 79 runs in the final of the...
Apr 04, 2022
Apr 04, 2022
Apr 04, 2022
Apr 04, 2022
Apr 04, 2022
Kaieteur News – Some people say a story has more than two sides. In fact, a story can have multiple dimensions. There... more
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C will be in office for at least the next seven years. Its political nemesis, the APNU+AFC,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On March 25, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected]om / [email protected]