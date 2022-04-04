53 days: No Parliament

– Norton concerned about lack of regular sittings

…says government ducking from scrutiny, oversight

By Zena Henry

Kaieteur News – The Covid-19 pandemic may have had a significant impact on the number of National Assembly sittings the People’s representatives were able to keep, but there is no reason why the administration continues to limit the number of meetings that are currently being held given the removal of Covid -19 restrictions and the extent of economic activity being undertaken by the Administration.

In fact, not convening the legislative body on a regular basis, seems to be in keeping with the government’s posture to prevent oversight, incoming Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton has stated. Today makes it 53 days since the last sitting on February 10, 2022. The A Partnership for National Unity chairman told the Kaieteur News that he recognises the “undemocratic” behaviour of the government and would be making moves to address the inadequacies when he assumes his position in Parliament.

“Parliament is one element of the political system,” Norton explained, “but unfortunately in the People’s Progressive Party (PPP/C) mode of stifling anything democratic, Parliament rarely meets unless they want money. So, all of those things we will have to deal with as we progress.”

The truth of the matter, Norton asserted, is that the government in a large measure decides when Parliament will be called. “But their (government) actions suggest that they have no interest or a place for parliament.” The government is not interested in scrutiny, the APNU chairman stressed. He said that the government will do everything to avoid parliamentary sittings. “But outside of that, the minute one (sitting) is called, we will be ready to go into parliament and deal with the issues.”

It’s been more than a month since the last meeting of the National Assembly, following sittings that dealt with the recently read budget 2022. Not only has the opposition pointed to more engagements involving representatives, but more hearings in important parliamentary committees that scrutinize in particular, lucrative sectors within the country.

It was reported that key Standing Committees of the House: the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Natural Resources and the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Economic Services had not met for 18 months. Parliament’s Public Relations Officer had told the newspaper that the Natural Resources Committee had not held a single meeting since the start of the 12th Parliament while the Committee on Economic Services has met a few times, but only to discuss agricultural matters.

Shurwayne Holder, PNCR’s Chairman and Vice Chair of the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Economic Services had said that while the opposition wishes to address matters involving the topical oil and gas sector they were being stone walled. Holder had pointed to among other matters, Covid, which prevented some hearings. He said however, that there needs to be more oversight into matters involving oil and gas, but the government with a majority at the committee influences the programme.

The issue of the irregular meeting of Parliament was flagged before by the opposition. Back in May 2021, then Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon had filed a complaint with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) over the Speaker’s ‘failure’ to convene sittings of the National Assembly. But Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo had said then that the APNUAFC has no moral authority on the matter since for close to two years they ran a government without parliamentary oversight. In the letter then dated Thursday, May 20, 2021, Harmon had warned that the action of the Speaker, Manzoor Nadir, is eroding parliamentary democracy in Guyana. According to Standing Order No.8 (1), a Government Minister, by way of a motion, may set a date for the next sitting of the National Assembly; however, Standing Order No. 8 (2) empowers the Speaker to convene the sitting of the National Assembly. “If, during an adjournment of the Assembly, it is represented to the Speaker by the Government, or the Speaker is of the opinion, that the public interest requires that the Assembly should meet on a day earlier than that to which it stands adjourned, the Speaker may give notice accordingly and the Assembly shall meet at the time stated in such notice…,” a section of the Standing Order states.

Meanwhile, Norton told the Kaieteur News that while he has been identified as the Opposition Leader designate for the APNU+AFC Coalition, he expects to take up his seat the next time the National Assembly meets. He said that contact has been made with former President David Granger, Representative of the APNU+AFC list and he is expected to act according to the desires of the relevant parties. Norton said that that following the resignation of former opposition leader Joseph Harmon and MP Nicolette Henry, he understood that Granger had left the jurisdiction. He said, “We got a letter from him (Granger) confirming the vacancies. And so he has been written to and we expect that he will act in keeping with the APNU, AFC and the PNC’s decision.” When asked about taking up the opposition bench, Norton said sittings would first have to convene, “But I think at the next sitting of the Parliament…” he highlighted. Norton is expected to be joined by former Health Minister and chairman of the PNCR, Volda Lawrence.