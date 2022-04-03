WDCA to launch 40-over tourney

Latest update April 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 03, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) will be launching a 40overs competition sponsored by Odyssey Sightseeing Tours Guyana Inc., shortly. The association is asking for all clubs that have access to a cricket ground to get those in playing condition. The proposed date of commencement of the Odyssey Sightseeing Tours Guyana Inc. 40overs competition is 10th April, 2022 weather permitting.
Cricket Clubs are asked to submit their list of players and managers that will be representing your club on or before 05th April, 2022 to the WDCA via the following personnel listed below:
Mr. Avinash Ganesh – Treasurer – Cell: 592- 644-9898 Email: [email protected]
Ms. Navita Singh – Assistant Secretary – Cell: 592-621-7400
Mr. Avishkar Ramgobin – Public Relation Officer – Cell: 592-679-9118 Email: [email protected]
