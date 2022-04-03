Rain wreaks havoc on cricket in the City

– Washed out games to be replayed

Kaieteur News – Torrential showers which began overnight and continued intermittently throughout the day severely affected all the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) matches set for Saturday including the Noble House Seafood Second Division Two-Day Final which was scheduled for the Everest ground.

Very strong gusts of winds stormed in from the Atlantic Ocean accompanied by heavy rain that battered the branches of the Coconut trees around the ground, forcing the Umpires to call off play on the opening of day of the contest between the host team and the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC). This was after the rain had subsided and start time set for 14:00hrs. An early lunch was taken before the showers returned with even greater intensity.

It was a similar situation at the Police ground at Eve Leary where day one of the two-day GISE, Star Party Rental & Trophy Stall First Division battle between Malteenoes and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was scheduled to be played.

Both games are scheduled to continue today but could be again be affected by the adverse weather.

The NBS 40-over second division semi-finals at Bourda between GCC and Police was also washed out as the GT X1 against MSC in the Ramchand Auto Spares, Survival Group of Companies & Trophy Stall U-19 50-over match at the Transport Sport Club ground.

The other U-19 game at the Queen’s College ground, Transport Sports Club’s Alivin Mohier made a solid 71 as his side reached 181-5 in 31.3 overs before rain washed out the game against Bel Air. According to chairman of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) Competitions Committee, Shawn Massiah, if no ball is bowled in any of the matches set for this weekend, the games will be replayed. (Sean Devers)