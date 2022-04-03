MMG+ aims to improve M&CC tax payment experience

Kaieteur News – Consumers paying rates and taxes to the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) through MMG+ can now benefit from a new feature that will allow them to easily receive their payment receipts.

As such GTT in a release announced that effective March 4, 2022, when making payments to the M&CC using MMG+, taxpayers will be asked to optionally provide their email addresses or What’sApp number. Once provided during your MMG+ transaction, a receipt of payment will be provided by the M&CC via that email.

“As part of ensuring optimum customer experience when paying with MMG+, we were delighted when the [M&CC] asked us to add an additional field so that when they receive the transaction details, they can provide the receipts to their customers,” explained MMG+ General Manager, Bobita Ram.

“If I make a payment to M&CC today with MMG+, they process it and add the payment to my account on their side, and then they issue a receipt once the payment is confirmed to the email address.”

She said too, that “Our ongoing partnership with the M&CC forms part of our commitment to innovate for all in our country.”

This addition, according to the release, is especially useful for consumers, who will be able to access all receipts going forward for records and queries and forms part of the continuation of the modernisation of the mobile payment landscape.

City Treasurer, Edwana Miller, noted that “the addition of the contact email which allows taxpayers to input their contact details will assist the Council in encouraging them to pay their taxes on time, in a convenient manner and avoid interest on late payments.”

Miller further explained that “As the Council continues in its efforts to provide services to the citizens of Georgetown, we are pleased by this collaboration with MMG+ and look forward to further partnerships.”

Consumers can pay their rates and taxes through the MMG+ app, which is available for

download on all app stores. Alternatively, you can dial *123# to access your MMG+ menu.