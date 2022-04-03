Gluten sensitivity: It may be the hidden cause for your suffering

By Dr. Zulfikar Bux

Emergency Medicine Specialist

Kaieteur News – Are you constantly suffering from indigestion and fatigue but cannot figure out why? Well, there are a few obvious causes that can be ruled out by most physicians but, there is one in particular that is often not detected and seems to be a more common occurrence than previously thought. Non celiac gluten sensitivity, or better known as gluten sensitivity, is now being seen by experts as a common cause for indigestion issues that was undetected previously. Experts estimate between 0.6 percent – 13 percent of the general population may have this condition. The reason why I have decided to enlighten you about it, is that I have been seeing many patients with indigestion issues here and some have improved when they avoid gluten products. Gluten is found primarily in wheat-based products which tends to be part of our regular diet. So, it may be the undetected cause of the suffering for some but has been ignored because of the lack of awareness around it in the medical world.

What are symptoms of gluten sensitivity?

Gluten sensitivity is often undetected because the symptoms are often subtle in some and may not peak if someone occasionally eats a gluten-based diet. It tends to become more obvious in those that consistently eat a gluten-based diet. It may therefore be missed in someone who probably eats a gluten-based diet once or twice a week but will be obvious in someone whose diet is gluten based on most days. The following are symptoms of gluten sensitivity:

• Bloating, gas or abdominal pain

• Diarrhea or constipation

• Nausea

• Acid reflux

• Headache

• Brain fog

• Joint pain

• Neuropathy

• Fatigue

• Abdominal Pain

• Skin Problems resembling allergies

• Depression

These symptoms vary according to the individual and the levels of gluten in their body on a given day.

Gluten intolerance vs. Gluten sensitivity

Gluten sensitivity is different from gluten intolerance which is a genetic condition with symptoms more obvious and worse. Persons with gluten intolerance have a genetic anomaly that prevents them from tolerating gluten at all and they will have more serious symptoms as soon as they are exposed to any food with gluten. Those with gluten sensitivity, can tolerate a diet with gluten and will develop symptoms of exposure when they continuously ingest gluten foods within a short period. The symptoms, for those with gluten sensitivity, tend to be shorter and less severe but are more severe and protracted in those with gluten intolerance.

What foods are high in Gluten?

Gluten is present primarily in wheat (flour) and similarly related grain-based products. The following are common foods that will have gluten in them:

• Wheat

• Spelt

• Rye

• Barley

• Bread

• Pasta

• Cereals

• Beer

• Cakes, cookies, and pastries

• Roti

• Crackers and biscuits

What can you do if you suspect you may have gluten sensitivity?

Unfortunately, there isn’t a specific test to diagnose gluten sensitivity. Eliminating gluten in your diet and seeing your body’s response is currently the best way to determine if you have gluten sensitivity. Improvement in symptoms related to gluten sensitivity can be seen within days to a week of initiating a gluten free diet. If this happens to you, then you most likely have gluten sensitivity.

The following are common healthy gluten free foods that you can thrive on if you have gluten sensitivity:

• Meat

• Fish and seafood

• Eggs

• Dairy products

• Fruits

• Vegetables

• Legumes

• Nuts

• Tubers

• Fats, such as oils and butter

• Rice

• Oats

• Quinoa

If you have gluten sensitivity, it doesn’t mean that you cannot eat gluten at all; it means that the more gluten you consume, the more you will develop symptoms of sensitivity to it. You can, however, adjust your diet to avoid gluten so that you do not have to suffer constantly from symptoms that can lead to long term complications.