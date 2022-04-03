GBA fires off GUMDAC Easter Badminton Tournament

Kaieteur News – The GUMDAC Easter Badminton Tournament got off to an exciting start Friday evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall with players competing in A, B and C Division single games.

The men’s A, B and C division saw heated games between the players as they competed in the first tournament of the year. The women’s B and C division games were equally exciting. Results from the first night are listed below.

A-Division Men’s Singles: Akili Haynes defeated Anthony Stephens 21-9, 21-15; Marlon Cheung defeated Matthew Beharry 21-14, 21-11; Avinash Odit defeated Marlon Cheung 21-18, 21-8; Tyrese Jeffery gained a walk over Haymant Ramdhani, Chet Bowling defeated Jaurel Hendricks 21-12, 21-7, Jonathon Mangra defeated Chet Bowling 14-21, 21-12, 21-11.

B-Division Men’s Singles: Matthew Beharry, Andrew Browne and Andrew Akeem Brown gained a walk over victories.

Ajave Singh defeated Jason Stepheny 21-15, 21-7; S. Malampattie defeated Jonathan Debidin 21-14, 21-5; Anthony Stephens defeated Raah Russel 21-9, 21-10; Varendra Bhagwandin defeated Jonathon Robinson 21-20, 21-13; Jedidiah Uwagboe defeated Andrew Browne 21-13, 21-11; Jaurel Hendricks defeated Matthew Klautky 21-7, 21-14; Matthew Beharry defeated Andrew Akeem Browne 21-3, 21-3; Ajave Singh defeated S. Malampattie 21-9, 21-6; Varendra Bhagwandin defeated Anthony Stephens 21-19, 21-12; Jaurel Hendricks defeated Jedidiah Uwagboe 21-9, 21-6.

B-Division Women’s Singles Anna Perreira defeated Melissa Dow Richardson 21-10, 21-11 Priyanka Shivnauth gained a walk over Shivanie Persaud Mishka Beharry defeated Jayde DaSilva 21-10, 21-10 Ayanna Watson defeated Deandre Assing 21-7, 21-8 Anna Perreira defeated Priyanka Shivnauth 16-21, 21-19, 21-7 Mishka Beharry defeated Ayanna Watson 21-17, 21 15.

C-Division Men’s Singles: Jason Stepheny defeated Diarra Thomas 21-12, 21-10; Nkosi Defeatedon defeated Jonathon Debidin 21-15, 21-19; Aiden Bhagwandin gained a walk over from Dave Rojas; Haresh Persaud gained a walk over from Manav Sharma; Matthew Klautky defeated Nathan Singh 21-13, 21-7; Samuel Haynes defeated Andrew Browne 21-18, 21-15; Zachary Persaud defeated Jonathon Robinson 21-11, 12-21, 21-11; Andrew Akeem Brown gained a bye; Nkosi Beaton defeated Jason Stephney 21-14, 21-15; Matthew Klautky defeated Samuel Haynes 21-16, 21-16.

C-Division Women’s Singles Priyanka Shivnauth gained a bye Alimah Eastman defeated Melissa Dow Richardson 21-8, 21-17 Deandre Assing defeated Akeelah Eastman 21-10, 21-11 Marcia Sharma gained a bye Neishauana Harnarain gained a bye Priyanka Shivnauth defeated Alimah Eastman 21-14, 21-6 Jayde DaSilva defeated Neishauana Harnarain 21-10, 21-14.

The Tournament continued on Saturday same venue with games in the women’s A-division along with semi-final and final games in other division. Refreshments for the players were generously donated by the Haynes family.