GBA fires off GUMDAC Easter Badminton Tournament

Latest update April 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 03, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The GUMDAC Easter Badminton Tournament got off to an exciting start Friday evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall with players competing in A, B and C Division single games.
The men’s A, B and C division saw heated games between the players as they competed in the first tournament of the year. The women’s B and C division games were equally exciting. Results from the first night are listed below.
A-Division Men’s Singles: Akili Haynes defeated Anthony Stephens 21-9, 21-15; Marlon Cheung defeated Matthew Beharry 21-14, 21-11; Avinash Odit defeated Marlon Cheung 21-18, 21-8; Tyrese Jeffery gained a walk over Haymant Ramdhani, Chet Bowling defeated Jaurel Hendricks 21-12, 21-7, Jonathon Mangra defeated Chet Bowling 14-21, 21-12, 21-11.
B-Division Men’s Singles: Matthew Beharry, Andrew Browne and Andrew Akeem Brown gained a walk over victories.
Ajave Singh defeated Jason Stepheny 21-15, 21-7; S. Malampattie defeated Jonathan Debidin 21-14, 21-5; Anthony Stephens defeated Raah Russel 21-9, 21-10; Varendra Bhagwandin defeated Jonathon Robinson 21-20, 21-13; Jedidiah Uwagboe defeated Andrew Browne 21-13, 21-11; Jaurel Hendricks defeated Matthew Klautky 21-7, 21-14; Matthew Beharry defeated Andrew Akeem Browne 21-3, 21-3; Ajave Singh defeated S. Malampattie 21-9, 21-6; Varendra Bhagwandin defeated Anthony Stephens 21-19, 21-12; Jaurel Hendricks defeated Jedidiah Uwagboe 21-9, 21-6.
B-Division Women’s Singles Anna Perreira defeated Melissa Dow Richardson 21-10, 21-11 Priyanka Shivnauth gained a walk over Shivanie Persaud Mishka Beharry defeated Jayde DaSilva 21-10, 21-10 Ayanna Watson defeated Deandre Assing 21-7, 21-8 Anna Perreira defeated Priyanka Shivnauth 16-21, 21-19, 21-7 Mishka Beharry defeated Ayanna Watson 21-17, 21 15.
C-Division Men’s Singles: Jason Stepheny defeated Diarra Thomas 21-12, 21-10; Nkosi Defeatedon defeated Jonathon Debidin 21-15, 21-19; Aiden Bhagwandin gained a walk over from Dave Rojas; Haresh Persaud gained a walk over from Manav Sharma; Matthew Klautky defeated Nathan Singh 21-13, 21-7; Samuel Haynes defeated Andrew Browne 21-18, 21-15; Zachary Persaud defeated Jonathon Robinson 21-11, 12-21, 21-11; Andrew Akeem Brown gained a bye; Nkosi Beaton defeated Jason Stephney 21-14, 21-15; Matthew Klautky defeated Samuel Haynes 21-16, 21-16.
C-Division Women’s Singles Priyanka Shivnauth gained a bye Alimah Eastman defeated Melissa Dow Richardson 21-8, 21-17 Deandre Assing defeated Akeelah Eastman 21-10, 21-11 Marcia Sharma gained a bye Neishauana Harnarain gained a bye Priyanka Shivnauth defeated Alimah Eastman 21-14, 21-6 Jayde DaSilva defeated Neishauana Harnarain 21-10, 21-14.
The Tournament continued on Saturday same venue with games in the women’s A-division along with semi-final and final games in other division. Refreshments for the players were generously donated by the Haynes family.
Apr 03, 2022– Washed out games to be replayed Kaieteur News – Torrential showers which began overnight and continued intermittently throughout the day severely affected all the Georgetown Cricket...
Apr 03, 2022
Apr 03, 2022
Apr 03, 2022
Apr 03, 2022
Apr 03, 2022
Kaieteur News – There is no reason why a country given Independence in 1966, continues with formal ways of doing things... more
Kaieteur News – Many years ago, I had a conversation with a friend who had migrated to the United States. He related... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On March 25, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]