Latest update April 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

9 new COVID-19 cases, 4 still in ICU

Apr 03, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health, via its latest dashboard, revealed that within the last 24hours it recorded nine new infections across the country, with four patients still admitted in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
The new cases were detected in Region Three which recorded two and Region Four which recorded seven, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,267.
A breakdown of the number of confirmed cases shows that 34,133 individuals are females and 29,134 are males.
The dashboard data also shows that seven persons are in institutional isolation, 68 are in home isolation and 10 are quarantined institutionally.
To date, a total of 61,962 persons have recovered after being infected with the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Rain wreaks havoc on cricket in the City

Rain wreaks havoc on cricket in the City

Apr 03, 2022

– Washed out games to be replayed Kaieteur News – Torrential showers which began overnight and continued intermittently throughout the day severely affected all the Georgetown Cricket...
Read More
GBA fires off GUMDAC Easter Badminton Tournament

GBA fires off GUMDAC Easter Badminton Tournament

Apr 03, 2022

Covent Garden Secondary are East Bank Demerara Janet Jagan Memorial girls Windball Cricket champs

Covent Garden Secondary are East Bank Demerara...

Apr 03, 2022

WDCA to launch 40-over tourney

WDCA to launch 40-over tourney

Apr 03, 2022

Rooplall (201*) highlights third round in ESCL over-40 competition

Rooplall (201*) highlights third round in ESCL...

Apr 03, 2022

Angostura® Chill refreshes partnership with Hero Caribbean Premier League

Angostura® Chill refreshes partnership with Hero...

Apr 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]