9 new COVID-19 cases, 4 still in ICU

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health, via its latest dashboard, revealed that within the last 24hours it recorded nine new infections across the country, with four patients still admitted in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The new cases were detected in Region Three which recorded two and Region Four which recorded seven, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,267.

A breakdown of the number of confirmed cases shows that 34,133 individuals are females and 29,134 are males.

The dashboard data also shows that seven persons are in institutional isolation, 68 are in home isolation and 10 are quarantined institutionally.

To date, a total of 61,962 persons have recovered after being infected with the virus.

