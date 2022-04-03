2 detained in connection with truck driver’s death

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Region Seven investigators are currently questioning two persons in connection with the strangling of a 69-year-old truck driver at his BK Quarries work site, located in the Region Seven District.

Police believe that the BK Quarries employee, Pitamber Sharma of Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD), was strangled sometime after 18:00hrs on Wednesday, March 30, last and his body dumped into the Mazaruni River soon after.

Confirming that two persons are in custody in relation to his murder was commander of the Region Seven District, Dion Moore.

Sharma had left his home earlier on Wednesday for work duties at the Region Seven location and had arrived there close to 18:00hrs. He reportedly called his family and told them that he was safe. That was the last time his colleagues had seen him as well. The following day his body was found around 07:20hrs in the vicinity of his company’s security base.

It was initially suspected that he had fallen into the river and drowned but an autopsy conducted on his body proved otherwise.

As Region Seven investigators continue efforts to crack the case, friends and family of the dead man told Kaieteur News that they want justice for his death because he was a good man.

One of his friends, Mani Singh, even made a Facebook post about the late Sharma.

Singh posted that he had known Sharma since the mid 1970’s. Referring to him as “Bram”, Singh said that he was a member of the Hindu Society at Coverden on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

He recalled that Sharma was respected and loved by everyone from that community and described him as a talented individual with musical abilities. Sharma reportedly played the Dholak (drum) for Chowtal singing and was also described as a “great Taan-style singer”.

Apart from that, Singh remembers him as a dedicated and hardworking man who specialised in the operation of heavy duty machines.