T&T to host remaining WI Championship matches

– Guyana resumes campaign against defending champs

Kaieteur News – When the 2022 West Indies Four-Day Champion resumes on May 18, the next three rounds that are scheduled to unfold, happens in the Twin Island Republic at three venues identified by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

The Diego Martin Sports Complex will be added to the list of Trinidad and Tobago’s 13 First Class venues at the tournament’s resumption. The Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy are the other two venues pitted for the upcoming rounds.

Rounds one and two of the Championship took place in February (in both Trinidad and Barbados) ahead of the WI-England Test series. And the final round of matches will take place ahead of the proposed Test series against Bangladesh in June.

CWI’s media release stated that the third round will run from May 18-21, the fourth from May 25-28, with the fifth and final round from June 1-4.

Defending champions Barbados Pride lead the points table with 42 points, with Trinidad & Tobago Red Force second on 38.6 points – both recorded wins in their first two matches. They are followed by Leeward Islands Hurricanes on 24.6 points, Guyana Harpy Eagles on 21.4 points, Windward Islands Hurricanes on 10.8 points, and Jamaica Scorpions on 8.8 points.

In Round 3, Guyana face Barbados, T&T battle Leeward Islands and Jamaica take on Windward Islands. The fourth round will see Guyana battle Jamaica, T&T oppose Barbados and Windward Islands tackle Leeward Islands.

The final round has Guyana slated to play T&T, Barbados pegged to challenge Windward Islands and Jamaica billed to meet with Leeward Islands.

Meanwhile, as far as individual performances go, Pride’s captain Kraigg Brathwaite leads with 341 runs from four innings. The West Indies captain’s top performance was his career best double century against the Scorpions which ended on 276.

Trailing by 99 runs in second is Hurricanes’ Devon Thomas with 242 runs. Thomas’ tournament top score is 112, which he crafted against the Pride. That is coupled with two half centuries from his three innings.

The third centurion of the competition, Jamaica’s John Campbell, sits in third with a total of 213 runs. His triple figure score of 127 was also achieved against Barbados.

The 12 batters that follow are Jonathan Carter (164), Alick Athanzae (164), Yannic Cariah (145), Kieran Powell (144), Vishaul Singh (143), Raymond Reifer (139), Paul Palmer (133), Anthony Bramble (129), Jahmar Hamilton (124), Chandrapaul Hemraj (124), Jermaine Blackwood (122) and Keemo Paul (121).

For the top performing bowlers this season, the Red Force have been a force to reckon with when they have the ball in hand. Three of the four top wicket takers for this season line up for T&T. Anderson Phillip, who has taken 12 wickets in four innings for T&T leads in the bowling department.

His teammates Bryan Charles and Imran Khan are second and fourth on the leading wicket takers list with 11 and 10 wickets, respectively. Volcanoes’ Kenneth Dember occupies third with 10 wickets since he has been more economical than Khan and bowled an inning less.

Jomel Warrican and Shermon Lewis both have nine wickets each while Colin Archibald, Veerasammy Permaul and Marquino Mindley have eight wickets a piece.

Raymond Reifer, Jeremiah Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Patrick Harty and Alzarri Joseph have each taken seven wickets while Keon Harding has six wickets.