Truck driver strangled at worksite then dumped in river

Latest update April 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 02, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Police are now probing a case where a 69-year-old truck driver was attacked and strangled at his worksite, BK Quarries, located along the Mazaruni River in the Region Seven district. Police believe that he was killed after 18:00hrs that evening and then dumped into the river.
The dead man was identified as Pitamber Sharma of Independence Street, La Grange West Bank Demerara (WBD). According to police, Sharma was employed as a truck driver at BK Quarries. His remains were found floating in the river around 07:30hrs close to the company’s security base.
He has reportedly travelled to the Region Seven District earlier on Wednesday and had arrived at his quarters a little before 18:00hrs. He contacted his family and assured them that he was safe but that was last time his loved ones would ever hear his voice. It was also the last time that his co-workers had seen him alive. Sharma disappeared soon after.
When his body was found, investigators believed that Sharma probably fell over board and had drowned but an autopsy conducted on his remains proved otherwise. It is believed that Sharma was murdered.
The autopsy revealed that he was manually strangled. This means that whoever might have strangled him then decided to get rid of his remains by dumping his body into the river.
Region Seven investigators are now seeking leads in identifying a suspect in the truck driver’s murder.
