Sustainable and productive agriculture sector needed to realize food security – Min. Mustapha

Apr 02, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha recently stated that in order to ensure food security, Guyana must seek to ensure it has a sustainable and productive agriculture sector. The Minister was at the time presenting Guyana’s position on the interventions needed to achieve better agricultural production at the 37th session of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Regional Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean on Wednesday.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha

Minister Mustapha stated that it is important for specialized production, research and development, and the use of technology in order to improve food security, have efficient cultivation, and achieve an increased production of traditional and non-traditional primary and processed agricultural products.
The Minister said that in order for Guyana to achieve the goal of improved productivity, the government has been investing in innovations by ways of research and development, strengthening climate resilience, advancing the use of technology, and intensifying improved land and water management practices.
Minister Mustapha further stated that the sector can be severely impacted by climate change while adding that in order to ensure food security, innovations must be put in place. The Minister stated that the government is currently incorporating shade house technology into the agricultural sector which will help to combat the threats of climate change. He mentioned that 150 shade houses have been already constructed as of 2021; with an additional 200 shade houses set to be constructed this year.
He also highlighted the fact that Guyana is extremely vulnerable to hydro-meteorological hazards such as floods and droughts and taking this into consideration, a National Flood Early Warning System was designed. This system will predict extreme flood events, which will support and strengthen the country’s flood forecasting and warning systems.
Minister Mustapha also added that the government is promoting digital solutions in the agriculture sector. He said that drone technology, a more cost efficient and less labour-intensive method is currently being used at different stages of cultivation by many commercial farmers. However, drone technology requires a specialized data pipeline which is not currently established but will be in the near future.
Minister Mustapha stated that it is necessary to guarantee efficient and inclusive food and agriculture supply chains at the local, regional and global levels in order for member states to achieve better production, sustainable consumption and production patterns.

