Softball fraternity in shock at sudden passing of Lakeram ‘Mike’ Singh

Latest update April 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 02, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The softball fraternity was left in a state of shock as Wellman Masters, Legends and Wellwoman owner Lakeram ‘Mike’ Singh passed away on Thursday in Florida.
Singh was at the time playing for Wellman Legends of Georgetown in the over-50 category in the Florida Cup in the USA. A source told Kaieteur Sport that he collapsed on the field after bowling a spell, and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed.
Singh who was the Proprietor of Mike’s Pharmacy, also played for Floodlights and was an executive member on that organisation. He also sponsored and organised an inter-county softball competition, sponsored U19 tournaments in Wakenaam and supported cricketers in Guyana. He also did charitable works. Wellman, Regal Legends and Regal Masters are the Guyanese teams participating in the tournament.
Many organisations expressed their shock at his demise.
GSCL Inc noted -The executives and members of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc (GSCL) is saddened by the untimely passing of Lakeram Singh of Mike’s Wellman Softball Cricket Team.
GSCL wishes to extend sympathies to the immediate family of Singh, the staff of Mike’s Pharmacy, his former teammates and by extension the entire cricket fraternity on the passing of the softball cricket stalwart.
The news of ‘Mike’, as he is called, has placed a damper on the ongoing Florida Cup in Fort Lauderdale but as a league we will dedicate the rest of the tournament to our beloved friend who was on his maiden tour with Mike’s Wellman.
Our prayers are with this wife, children, other relatives and many friends at this difficult time.
At the time of his death, Singh, who was fondly called Shane Warne because of the huge turning leg breaks, was leading his side in their second preliminary round match of the Florida Cup 2022 when he collapsed on the field after bowling his spell.
We have lost a true gentleman who was a fierce competitor on the field. Mikey died while doing what he loved.
Rest in peace Mikey. Until we meet again. Well played champion.
Floodlights, Wakenaam Cricket Committee, Kaieteur Sports Department and players have sent condolences to his family.
