Slapping and cussing gat consequences

Apr 02, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – Chris get de slap but it look as if Will gan be de one to hit Rock bottom. Will gan pay a big price fuh storming on stage and slapping Chris. Dem might even tek away de Oscar he win fuh Best Actor. If he think he gan get off with a simple slap pon he wrist, he mek a mistake.
He nah only slap Chris. He intrude on de stage. Even though he cry and seh he sorry, de authorities gan ensure dat he get punish fuh both de slap and de cussing.
All dis slapping and cussing mek dem boys remember de time when a man buy a lie-detector robot. When yuh turn on de robot and yuh tell a lie de robot does slap yuh.
De man decide fuh try it out pon de son. He ask he son, “Did you go to school today?” De son reply, “Yes.”
De robot slap de son.
De son seh, “Alright, I went to the movies.”
De father ask he, “What was de name of de movie?”
De boy answer, “The Sound of Music.”
De robot slap de boy again.
“Okay, okay!” confessed de boy, “It was an adult film.”
His father got angry and say, “When I was your age, we didn’t even know what adult films were!” Dis time de robot slap de father.
Meanwhile de mother listening to de exchange between father and son. She laugh and blurt out, “Ha! He’s your son, after all.”
De robot slap she.
