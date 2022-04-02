Pugilists sign on the dotted line

Guyana Fight Night – Road to Redemption…

Kaieteur News – Just three weeks remain before the return of professional boxing to Guyana as pugilists prepare for Guyana Boxing Board of Control’s (GBBC) Guyana Fight Night – Road to Redemption card, which is scheduled for the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Yesterday, the fighters inked their contracts for their potential fights at Abdool and Abdool Inc.’s head office in the presence of President of the GBBC, Peter Abdool, Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle and Promoter, Aleem Hussain.

The Director of Sport disclosed that the initiative of bringing professional boxing back to the fore was something the government lunged at without hesitation. Ninvalle further reassured the GBBC of the government’s commitment who will be supporting every step of the way.

The Promoter stated that his team has kicked the marketing aspect into high gear ahead of the event. He believes he has set the largest stage for Boxing in Guyana and it is now up to the fighters to display their skills to the fullest.

In the feature bout of the evening, 36-year old Guyanese Elton Dharry faces the undefeated 28-year old Orlando Penalba of Panama for the WBC International Super Flyweight Title on April 23.

The headlining bout will be experience versus youth since the Guyanese boasts an 18-year career that has 25 wins, six losses and a draw in comparison to the young Penalba who has 11 wins and a draw.

At the signing, the fighters for the main event were not present, neither was Dexter Marques’ opponent.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Guyanese Dexter ‘The Kid’ Marques challenges flyweight Gilberto Pedroza, also from Panama.

The 36-year-old Marques enters as the favourite with a record of 19 wins and two losses, while the 29-year old Pedroza also has 19 wins, but nine losses and two draws to accompany that.

In addition, some impressive local talents have made their way onto the card. Imran ‘Magic’ Khan, James Walcott and Quincy Gomes will put their skills to the test alongside debutants, Stephen Da Silva and Richard James.

Da Silva battles James in a four-round lightweight bout, while Khan will take on Anthony Narine in a six-round middleweight bout and Walcott squares off against James Moore in a four-round light heavyweight showdown.

The much anticipated junior middleweight title fight between Gomes and Barbados-based, Charwin Estwick, will be an interesting match to witness. Two days ago, the organisers added a four-round light heavyweight bout to the card that will feature Laured Stewart and Romeo Norville, making it a seven-fight card.

The GBBC President was very appreciative of the support the board has received in response to the event and promises the card to be a memorable one.