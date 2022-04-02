Man volunteers to take rap for five suspects

Prashad Nagar $12.5M drug bust…

Kaieteur News – A man yesterday showed up at Georgetown Magistrates’ Court in company of a lawyer to take the rap for five suspects who were busted on Tuesday last with more than $12.5M worth in cocaine and ecstasy at a house located in Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.

Unfortunately, his attempt to convince the magistrate presiding over the matter, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, that he owned the drugs proved futile after his claims were rejected in court. Instead his lawyer was advised to take him to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU and turn him in there.

The magistrate then went ahead and charged the five defendants, Lena Narine aka ‘Aunty Lena’, 62; James Herbert aka Uncle James, 60; Kay Jennifer Butcher, 71; Jamal Narine aka ‘Tunks’, 27; and Gregory Faria, 47, a Surinamese, with the possession of the illegal substances for the purpose of trafficking.

They all pled not guilty to the charges and were granted $500,000 bail each.

Meanwhile, Head of CANU, James Singh told Kaieteur News last evening that the man who is now claiming ownership of the drugs is presently in custody and being investigated by CANU ranks to see if his story checks out.

Ranks had on Tuesday found 12 parcels of cocaine worth some $12.5M and at least $400,000 worth in ecstasy pills at a Prashad Nagar home and arrested the five suspects who are now out on bail.