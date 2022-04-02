75 percent discount on internet service for GTT retirees

Latest update April 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 02, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Retired staff members of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) company are set to benefit from a 75 percent reduction in their internet costs. This was revealed by Jasmin Harris, Senior Manager of Public Relations and Corporate Communication at GTT.
Harris, who works as the corporate liaison to the Guyana Telecommunications Corporation (GTC)/GTT Pension Association, noted in a release that this move is a small part of much larger plans to improve the lives of these retirees.
“We want to show our dedication to our former team members who have supported GTT for years and aided in the development and evolution through technology,” the PR Manager explained.
GTT has committed to also upgrading the retirees within Fibre areas to Fibre+ Voice, transitioning them from their copper-based DSL and landline services. With Fibre+, you can keep your landline number, enjoy cheaper calls and high-speed internet of up to 150MBps.
Donald Nurse, President of GTC/GTT Pensioners Association said, “it was an interesting and fruitful meeting and I’m glad to realize that the management of GTT was able to bring back into the organization, which the pensioners with the experience and knowledge who will be able to rekindle with the organization.”
These initiatives align with GTT’s promise to strengthen the community. GTT is taking robust steps to strengthen their relationship with and support these pensioners and retirees, including the provision of hampers and vouchers during the Christmas season. In addition, the company will be undertaking welfare visits, and continue to make provisions for funeral fund benefits along with workshops and training exercises on pertinent matters.
To demonstrate its seriousness to keeping our former staff connected, we will be giving free mobile phones to members of the Pension Association, preloaded with MMG+ and tutorials on how to use various functions and apps within the phone.
