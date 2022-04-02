Latest update April 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM

4 patients still in COVID-19 ICU

Apr 02, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Friday reported that there are still four patients at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.
According to its daily reporting, the Ministry said too that it has recorded five new cases in the country within the last 24-hour period. The new cases, which now bring the total number of cases in Guyana to 63,258 were all detected in Region Four.
In the Ministry’s updated dashboard, it states that eight persons are in institutional isolation, 11 are quarantined institutionally and 66 are in home isolation. Additionally, within the last 24hours, five persons have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 61,954.

