Shemar Britton to attend the Puerto Rico Butterfly Open April 8-10

Kaieteur News – National Table Tennis player, Shemar Britton, a former Caribbean Under-21 gold medalist, will attend the Puerto Rico Butterfly Open from April 8-10 after a swell of corporate support led by the Guyana Committee of Service (GCOS).

At a simple ceremony at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Bourda, on Wednesday, Public Relations Officer, Rajan Tiwari, explained that their support of the national athlete is part of their “firm mandate” to assist sportsmen and women in Guyana.

Tiwari revealed Connection Travel Agency, Beacon Café, i-Net Communication Inc., Peter Clarke, Donna Ramkumar (Payless Variety Store), Lennox Cush, and Harry Parmesar Accounting Firm are the others who supported.

Britton was seeking US$2,500 for his team, which comprised of top regional counterparts, Barbadian Tyrese Knight and Trinidadian Aaron Wilson, to attend the event which will give them the opportunity to play over 20 matches per person over the three-day period.

The ultimate aim is to be prepared for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8. Both Guyana’s male and female teams have qualified for the multi-sport event.

Britton would have recently returned from the Senior Caribbean Championships in Cuba where he was eliminated at the quarter-final stage, and explained tournaments like this are key for them to perform better at international events.

After that Caribbean Championship, he jumped 111 places to now be ranked 693 in the world, the highest by a Guyanese male player, and he is looking to keep on the ascendency.

Britton departs on April 7 for the event in Puerto Rico.