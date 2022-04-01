Seeking Guyanese to interview on Wismar (1964)

Latest update April 1st, 2022 12:32 AM
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – I am conducting research on Guyana’s politics during the 1960s. Part of this research includes an examination of the contributing factors to what Cheddi Jagan in his book referred to as the “Wismar massacre” of 1964.
The “Report of the Wismar, Christianburg, Mackenzie Commission” commonly referred to as the “Wismar Report”, was prepared by a Commission of Inquiry, which was appointed in September 1964 by then Governor Richard Luyt. The purview of the commission (which included Sohan Roopan Singh (Chairman), Dr. Harold Drayton, Rev. Alexander Sutherland MacDonald and Dr. Subhan Ali Ramjohn) was to investigate “the causes of the racial violence on 25 May, 1964” in the population residing in Wismar, Christianburg and Mackenzie.
I am particularly seeking to interview Guyanese any Guyanese who were living in the area, who later permanently migrated from the area, who still lives in the area, and who may have had contact with anyone from Wismar at the time. It goes without saying that anonymity will be guaranteed and protected. If you have information that you are willing to share, please contact me at: [email protected] Thank you very much.
Sincerely,
Baytoram Ramharack
