Latest update April 1st, 2022 12:32 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Seeking Guyanese to interview on Wismar (1964)

Apr 01, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – I am conducting research on Guyana’s politics during the 1960s. Part of this research includes an examination of the contributing factors to what Cheddi Jagan in his book referred to as the “Wismar massacre” of 1964.
The “Report of the Wismar, Christianburg, Mackenzie Commission” commonly referred to as the “Wismar Report”, was prepared by a Commission of Inquiry, which was appointed in September 1964 by then Governor Richard Luyt. The purview of the commission (which included Sohan Roopan Singh (Chairman), Dr. Harold Drayton, Rev. Alexander Sutherland MacDonald and Dr. Subhan Ali Ramjohn) was to investigate “the causes of the racial violence on 25 May, 1964” in the population residing in Wismar, Christianburg and Mackenzie.
I am particularly seeking to interview Guyanese any Guyanese who were living in the area, who later permanently migrated from the area, who still lives in the area, and who may have had contact with anyone from Wismar at the time. It goes without saying that anonymity will be guaranteed and protected. If you have information that you are willing to share, please contact me at: [email protected] Thank you very much.

Sincerely,
Baytoram Ramharack

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana confirmed as host of CPL finals for three years

Guyana confirmed as host of CPL finals for three years

Apr 01, 2022

– Seven group matches set for Providence; final on September 30 By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Guyana will be the host of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) semi-finals and final...
Read More
Shemar Britton to attend the Puerto Rico Butterfly Open April 8-10

Shemar Britton to attend the Puerto Rico...

Apr 01, 2022

Savannah Star to host 7-a-side softball tomorrow

Savannah Star to host 7-a-side softball tomorrow

Apr 01, 2022

GGMC teams sweep ARD Domino Competition

GGMC teams sweep ARD Domino Competition

Apr 01, 2022

Space Gym 2.0’s opening delayed by late arrival of equipment

Space Gym 2.0’s opening delayed by late arrival...

Apr 01, 2022

Caribbean School Boys and Junior Boxing Tournament billed for August

Caribbean School Boys and Junior Boxing...

Apr 01, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]