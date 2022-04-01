Schoolgirl hospitalised after hit by car

Kaieteur News – A 15-year-old high school student is hospitalised in a serious condition after a drunk driver on Wednesday evening made a U-turn along the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) causing a multi-vehicular accident.

The injured school girl has been identified as Vidya Ishmail of 27 Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara. According to police the accident took place around 22:00hrs and involved four cars- one of them driven by a drunk driver identified as Kemraj Narine.

Traffic investigators reported that Narine’s car was reportedly parked facing a westerly direction beside the road but suddenly made a U-turn into oncoming traffic. As a result, a hire car collided with Narine’s car. The driver of the hire car then lost control and crashed into two other cars. Ishmail was an occupant in one of the cars and sustained severe injuries. Other occupants and the drivers were also injured too. Public-spirited citizens responded and summoned an ambulance to transport the injured to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. Ishmail was admitted in a serious condition while the others were treated and sent away. Police have conducted a breathalyzer test on all of the drivers involved and it turned out that Narine, the one who made the U-Turn was drunk. According to police 174% of alcohol content was found in his body.