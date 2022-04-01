Savannah Star to host 7-a-side softball tomorrow

Kaieteur News – Savannah Star will be hosting a 7-a-side softball cricket competition tomorrow at Canal Number Two Sports Club ground.

The winning team will take home a trophy and $80,000, runner up a trophy and $20,000. There will also be prizes for the best batsman and best bowler and entrance fee is $15,000. Action gets underway at 18:00hrs under lights.

Teams can contact the organisers on 633-9790 or 665-4394 for more information and registration. The competition is being sponsored by Trophy Stall and Krishna and Annie’s Grocery Store.

Bar-be-cue costs $1200 and music will be provided by Blingerz Sound.