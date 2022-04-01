Savannah Star to host 7-a-side softball tomorrow

Latest update April 1st, 2022 12:49 AM
Apr 01, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Savannah Star will be hosting a 7-a-side softball cricket competition tomorrow at Canal Number Two Sports Club ground.
The winning team will take home a trophy and $80,000, runner up a trophy and $20,000. There will also be prizes for the best batsman and best bowler and entrance fee is $15,000. Action gets underway at 18:00hrs under lights.
Teams can contact the organisers on 633-9790 or 665-4394 for more information and registration. The competition is being sponsored by Trophy Stall and Krishna and Annie’s Grocery Store.
Bar-be-cue costs $1200 and music will be provided by Blingerz Sound.
Apr 01, 2022– Seven group matches set for Providence; final on September 30 By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Guyana will be the host of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) semi-finals and final...
Apr 01, 2022
Apr 01, 2022
Apr 01, 2022
Apr 01, 2022
Apr 01, 2022
Kaieteur News – I am too old and experienced and also learned in the ways of the world to be bothered with the basic... more
Kaieteur News – The PNC now PNC/R has been attempting to remake its political image for decades. But the conduct of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The international order, which had existed, although shakily, since the end of World War II and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]