NY based Guyanese helps create Mental Health wisdom bot

Latest update April 1st, 2022 12:32 AM
Apr 01, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – I am a Guyanese living in NY and I wanted to share with you about the technology my partner, a former monk and I, along with our team have built to help people with its mental and emotional wellbeing.
Ahhaa.com – is a help engine where people express how they feel and help comes to them in a simple organised manner from the worldwide web to feel better – the help engine is like Google for wellbeing.
Since its launch a few months ago, ahhaa.com is now used by people in 43 countries creating a positive impact in people’s lives 24/7. Even the Mayor of Niagara Falls launched the platform in his city to create a positive impact.
On April 5th as a next step to ahhaa’s growth we are launching Dia, the first of its kind wisdom bot, it’s like Alexa for well-being. https://ahhaa.com/dia
Dia, is a wisdom bot that will be a personal wellbeing companion to guide people when they want to talk to someone.
Our Mission is to help people feel better and from April 5th we are on a campaign to spread awareness, I would love for ahhaa to be a place where my fellow Guyanese can go to feel better.
With Gratitude,
Diane Bacchus
Co-Founder
