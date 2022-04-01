Latest update April 1st, 2022 12:32 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NY based Guyanese helps create Mental Health wisdom bot

Apr 01, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – I am a Guyanese living in NY and I wanted to share with you about the technology my partner, a former monk and I, along with our team have built to help people with its mental and emotional wellbeing.
Ahhaa.com – is a help engine where people express how they feel and help comes to them in a simple organised manner from the worldwide web to feel better – the help engine is like Google for wellbeing.
Since its launch a few months ago, ahhaa.com is now used by people in 43 countries creating a positive impact in people’s lives 24/7. Even the Mayor of Niagara Falls launched the platform in his city to create a positive impact.
On April 5th as a next step to ahhaa’s growth we are launching Dia, the first of its kind wisdom bot, it’s like Alexa for well-being. https://ahhaa.com/dia
Dia, is a wisdom bot that will be a personal wellbeing companion to guide people when they want to talk to someone.
Our Mission is to help people feel better and from April 5th we are on a campaign to spread awareness, I would love for ahhaa to be a place where my fellow Guyanese can go to feel better.

With Gratitude,
Diane Bacchus
Co-Founder

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana confirmed as host of CPL finals for three years

Guyana confirmed as host of CPL finals for three years

Apr 01, 2022

– Seven group matches set for Providence; final on September 30 By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Guyana will be the host of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) semi-finals and final...
Read More
Shemar Britton to attend the Puerto Rico Butterfly Open April 8-10

Shemar Britton to attend the Puerto Rico...

Apr 01, 2022

Savannah Star to host 7-a-side softball tomorrow

Savannah Star to host 7-a-side softball tomorrow

Apr 01, 2022

GGMC teams sweep ARD Domino Competition

GGMC teams sweep ARD Domino Competition

Apr 01, 2022

Space Gym 2.0’s opening delayed by late arrival of equipment

Space Gym 2.0’s opening delayed by late arrival...

Apr 01, 2022

Caribbean School Boys and Junior Boxing Tournament billed for August

Caribbean School Boys and Junior Boxing...

Apr 01, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]