NY based Guyanese helps create Mental Health wisdom bot

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – I am a Guyanese living in NY and I wanted to share with you about the technology my partner, a former monk and I, along with our team have built to help people with its mental and emotional wellbeing.

Ahhaa.com – is a help engine where people express how they feel and help comes to them in a simple organised manner from the worldwide web to feel better – the help engine is like Google for wellbeing.

Since its launch a few months ago, ahhaa.com is now used by people in 43 countries creating a positive impact in people’s lives 24/7. Even the Mayor of Niagara Falls launched the platform in his city to create a positive impact.

On April 5th as a next step to ahhaa’s growth we are launching Dia, the first of its kind wisdom bot, it’s like Alexa for well-being. https://ahhaa.com/dia

Dia, is a wisdom bot that will be a personal wellbeing companion to guide people when they want to talk to someone.

Our Mission is to help people feel better and from April 5th we are on a campaign to spread awareness, I would love for ahhaa to be a place where my fellow Guyanese can go to feel better.

With Gratitude,

Diane Bacchus

Co-Founder