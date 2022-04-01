Linden Town Week Dewars Dominoes tournament starts Sunday in Linden

Kaieteur News – This year’s Linden Town Week dominoes tournament, which starts Sunday at the Senior Supervisors Club in Mackenzie, has been exclusively sponsored by Ansa McAl Trading using their new Dewars product and it will conclude on Sunday April 24 at Speedy’s Outlet in Central Mackenzie, Linden.

In the bauxite mining town on Wednesday the Dewars Brand Manager Mr. Kwesi Richmond visited and informed the captains and players at the launching for the Tournament that this new product which is an alcoholic beverage “is not a rum” as he advised users on how this new product can be consumed.

Oswald ‘Speedy’ Charles the orgsniser said the tournament is being played on a knock out basis and the entrance fee is $15,000 per team.

Teams identified so far to contest this championship are Cats, GJETSCO, Linden Hospital Comex, Warriors, Police, Swag Boss, Linden Teachers, Pensioners, Yarrowkabra Five Three, Mackenzie Sports Club, LUSCSL, Hustlers of Yarrowkabra, Royal Champions of the Mines and Bidders.

Each team that enters will receive two branded packets Dewars dominoes and two bottles Dewars.

Richmond said they are reaching out to the people of Linden where they have products such as Tropical Rhythms and the Ariel brand soap powder in the various markets as he urged that there be a healthy rivalry.

He said there is a winner’s Trophy and $100,000 for the tournament Champions, while the second placed team also gets a trophy and $50,000 with third place finisher cops a trophy and $30,000.

The playing dates are Sunday April 3 at the SSC, April 6 at Tropical Rhythms, April 13 at Pensioners and April 24 with the final at Speedy’s Outlet on the Amelia’s Ward/ Wisrock Park.

Persons are asked to contact Speedy on 687-5300 for more information.