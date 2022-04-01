Janet Jagan Memorial Windball Cricket continued with Berbice action

Kaieteur News – Play in the Janet Jagan Memorial School Girls Windball Cricket tournament continued with action at the Welfare Centre Ground in Canje, Berbice with semi final matches.

Berbice High batted first and scored 67-0, with Descia Batson 48 (6sx3) and Devani Rickram 14.

Canje Secondary replied with 45-2 with Christine Williams 19 to hand Berbice High victory.

Vryman’s Erven 53-3, Kaiana Leitch 23 to defeat Tutorial Academy Secondary who replied with 32-1, Jada Armstrong led with 15.

Back in the City at the National Gymnasium: Semi final play saw Buxton Secondary making 34-5 with Temera Harvey 16, while Joyleen Abrams 3-10 for winners President’s College who romped to 37-0, Yukel Armstrong 16 and Khelse Austin 16 led the victory.

Bladen Hall Multi amassed 119-0, Anesa Chetram 83 and Areh Ali 28. Annandale Secondary fell well short at 76-5 with Destain Robinson claiming 3-8 for the winners Bladen Hall.

Vreed-en-Hoop hit 92-2, Denicia Singh 34, Vasantie Kishore 22 and Tricia Singh 18. L’ Adventure Secondary replied with 79-1 to lose. Akeela Caesar 18 and Keira Jack 16 led their reply.

GTI 61-1 with Raynetta Duncan 44 were beaten by Charlestown who replied with 62-1, Shania Maglore 44 and Morissa Bowner 20 saw their team home.

Zeeburg were held to 55-5 with Shontay Lyte 23. Leonora overhauled the required score with 60-1 with Roselin Samaroo 26 and Marisa Balkarran 16.