Latest update April 1st, 2022 12:32 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Is this the way we treat our women?

Apr 01, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – On Wednesday Stabroek News’ editorial, dealing with the dismissal, re-employment and transfer of Dr. Thomas from her post, where professional knowledge was used, to the Enterprise Health Centre is ridiculous. The Stabroek News editorial eloquently and properly dealt with the absurdity and dictatorial attitude of the Ministry of Health and Government.
It reminds me of the dismissal of Dr. Jennifer Basdeo-Green, MRCOG, the PPP Government after the Elections of 1992.
I worked with this family and overheard stories that the PPP Minister of Health said he was not comfortable with the Doctor, working in the Ministry of Health Headquarters, because she was the wife of the former Government Prime Minister. I don’t know what happened after but Dr. Basdeo-Green was never re-employed and got no benefits for her several years of service to the people of Guyana.
Three cheers for democracy.
Dr. Thomas, welcome to the group of professionals, whose only interest is to serve Guyanese. We look forward anxiously to some response from the Hon. Minister of Health and the top brass of the PPP Government. Is this the way we treat our women?

Respectfully,
Eric Moseley, MS

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana confirmed as host of CPL finals for three years

Guyana confirmed as host of CPL finals for three years

Apr 01, 2022

– Seven group matches set for Providence; final on September 30 By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Guyana will be the host of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) semi-finals and final...
Read More
Shemar Britton to attend the Puerto Rico Butterfly Open April 8-10

Shemar Britton to attend the Puerto Rico...

Apr 01, 2022

Savannah Star to host 7-a-side softball tomorrow

Savannah Star to host 7-a-side softball tomorrow

Apr 01, 2022

GGMC teams sweep ARD Domino Competition

GGMC teams sweep ARD Domino Competition

Apr 01, 2022

Space Gym 2.0’s opening delayed by late arrival of equipment

Space Gym 2.0’s opening delayed by late arrival...

Apr 01, 2022

Caribbean School Boys and Junior Boxing Tournament billed for August

Caribbean School Boys and Junior Boxing...

Apr 01, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]