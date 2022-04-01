Latest update April 1st, 2022 12:32 AM
Apr 01, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – On Wednesday Stabroek News’ editorial, dealing with the dismissal, re-employment and transfer of Dr. Thomas from her post, where professional knowledge was used, to the Enterprise Health Centre is ridiculous. The Stabroek News editorial eloquently and properly dealt with the absurdity and dictatorial attitude of the Ministry of Health and Government.
It reminds me of the dismissal of Dr. Jennifer Basdeo-Green, MRCOG, the PPP Government after the Elections of 1992.
I worked with this family and overheard stories that the PPP Minister of Health said he was not comfortable with the Doctor, working in the Ministry of Health Headquarters, because she was the wife of the former Government Prime Minister. I don’t know what happened after but Dr. Basdeo-Green was never re-employed and got no benefits for her several years of service to the people of Guyana.
Three cheers for democracy.
Dr. Thomas, welcome to the group of professionals, whose only interest is to serve Guyanese. We look forward anxiously to some response from the Hon. Minister of Health and the top brass of the PPP Government. Is this the way we treat our women?
Respectfully,
Eric Moseley, MS
