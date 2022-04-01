I support your Columnist’s views on Trinidad

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – I am in agreement with the columnist who wrote: ‘Trinidad has been an integration movement scoundrel for decades’, in his daily column. I had my problems in Trinidad when I was traveling with my wife and two infants from Guyana to Canada in1980. We were in transit at Trinidad and were to continue on another flight to Canada. As we were at the ticket counter to check in, the attendant said that we were on standby. This happened to several persons like myself who were travelling from Guyana to Canada. This was news to us and our refusal to accept what we were told went through deaf ears. We were told that we will have to wait until the next day for a flight to Canada. This was bad news because all our baggage were already checked in and we had no personal belongings. Instead of putting us up at a hotel we were all taken to an old building called Pan American Guest House. My family had a room with one bed. The place was smelling mouldy and large dead cockroaches were on the floor behind the bed. This was worse than a prison because we were not allowed to use the telephone to inform relatives about the flight situation.

The next day when checking in to leave for Canada they wanted me to pay airport exit tax. I started to create a stink and refused to pay because I was never an in transit passenger. This was creating a hold-up in the line and a woman behind me offered to pay for me also persons ahead of me willingly paid for something which was no fault of ours.

The columnist mentioned that Trinidad does not buy any of our products. I saw one of our products in the duty free shop and that is the Eldorado Twelve Year Old Rum because they cannot produce a product similar to that Editor. I know of returning passengers to Canada who had their duty free expensive liquor seized by Trinidad security when checking in on their connecting flights although they cleared in Guyana. They told me the reason was because the carrying bag was open. Shame on these people! I am sure they kept the items for themselves.

Regards,

Kenneth Singh