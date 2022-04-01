Here is the most destructive role of moral corruptibility

Kaieteur News – I am too old and experienced and also learned in the ways of the world to be bothered with the basic fools that the world has produced and the fundamental flaws that characterise Homo sapiens and what they say about me.

In a forthcoming column, I will pen some notes on why Naomi Osaka should have confronted her heckler instead of crying.

I also have a huge record, so deep and wide that those who criticise me I simply view them with immense contempt and disdain. I see on television and Zoom programmes and in the newspapers, people praising others for their struggle during the past 20, 30 years and I laugh. The reason I laugh is because I know it is fools praising fools.

The record of those people who supposed to have fought for democracy would reveal they never got a scratch. They never receive even a shout from a policeman. I am just amused when I see and read these things because I know fools are on stage. I read a letter in the papers in which I was referred as a coward. Really! Should I reply to that? Really! Do the Guyanese people believe that? The answer is 99.99 percent of Guyanese in and out of this country would not believe that. And guess why. I have a public past that could be read.

I never saw any fashion in being anti-government and pro-government. My life has always been centred on condemning the abuse of power from all dimensions of society. I have confronted every government since Independence because of wrong things done. I gave President Cheddi Jagan my support and then I became critical. In the early stage of the Jagdeo presidency, I gave my support then I spoke out.

I campaigned for the ANPU+AFC and my activism helped put them into power. Then I turned against them for betraying the Guyanese people. I see no fashion in being anti-government. I make no apology and I use my name here in saying unless President Ali goes in a bad direction, he has my support.

I did not hide my name in making that statement above. Unlike other people who say I am a supporter of the government and criticise me and castigate the government and are too immoral to use their name, I have used my name here in my attitude to the president. Let us get one thing straight – I have absolutely no relation with the Government of Guyana.

From August 2020 to Friday, April 1, 2022, I never requested employment from the government or ask for anything financial or material things. I write on society in general. I write on Guyana in general. I am not into the fashion of making a name for myself by being anti-government. Others want publicity for being so. Not me.

I will not be deterred by what people say about me. It never happened and it will never happen. I can hold my head high, so high, as when the stallion meets the sun. No one has anything on me unlike those who criticise me and “pampasett” themselves as independent minds and are too cowardly to use their names.

Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo at a press conference told the media that one person asked for a job, didn’t get it and then formed an organisation and became a government critic. Mr. Jagdeo said he will expose that person in time to come. This is what I mean by holding my head high. That person could never be me. That is not who I am and never will be. But such a person exists.

This columnist knows who Mr. Jagdeo is talking about. This columnist knows of the other person who made a similar request. Unfortunately, the laws of libel prevent me from going further. The government leaders can go further. Maybe they have the proof, maybe they could afford high-priced lawyers. I cannot, so the matter is dead for me but I can tell select people privately.

The headline of this column has not been explained as yet in this article. Here now is the meaning. The most dangerous, moral depravity in this country is that those who take the high ground and lecture Guyanese on the problem are part of the problem themselves.

Don’t take my word for it, read the criticisms of these people then check on who they are. They are no different from those who they say created the problem. They are even worse than the people who they say keep the problem alive. I will leave you with two pieces of advice. In this country be aware of narrow minds masquerading as democratic. Secondly only pay attention and listen to humans who have credibility and morality.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)