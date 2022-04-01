Hemraj leads Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia to victory

Latest update April 1st, 2022 12:32 AM
Apr 01, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Kevin Hemraj turned in a brilliant all-round performance to lead Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia to a 158-run victory over Good Success/Sans Souci when the Seeraj Bhimsain U19 40-over cricket competition continued last Sunday in Wakenaam.
Hemraj struck 98 and got support from Munesh Ramdeo 28 and Drayshaw Phillips 23 as Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia posted 226 all out in 37 overs, batting first at G Square Cavaliers ground in Belle Plaine.
Gladewin Henry claimed 2-30 and Azeer Ramrattan 2-33.
Good Success/Sans Souci were bowled out for 68 in 16.3 overs in reply. Ramrattan made 19 and Mahase Ramnarine 18. Hemraj bagged 5-13 and Ishawn Harakram 3-2. The competition continues this weekend.
