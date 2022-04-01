Harsh measures need to be instituted

Latest update April 1st, 2022 12:32 AM
Apr 01, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – Another serious accident, on the heels of the previous smash-up, on the same west side, again resulting in injuries, one seriously, and damage to property due to a reckless decision by the driver who allegedly caused the accident and was over the legal limit (News Room Mar 31).
It is time for harsh measures to be taken against this type of imprudent deed if the allegations as reported are found to have merit. It is posited the driver, in this particular case if guilty, should be banned from driving if not for life, for a very long time.
Shamshun Mohamed
