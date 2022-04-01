Guyana confirmed as host of CPL finals for three years

– Seven group matches set for Providence; final on September 30

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – Guyana will be the host of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) semi-finals and final for the next three years. This was confirmed by President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Wednesday night during the official launch of the Cricket Carnival and Caribbean Premier League 2022 at the National Stadium, Providence.

This is the first time the Hero CPL final will be held in Guyana, and following a hiatus of two years from Providence, Guyanese will be in for a treat in what is expected to be a carnival ambiance.

Apart from the final on September 30, Guyana will host seven group games and three knockout matches.

The Government of Guyana in collaboration with the local private sector will also stage two weeks of events which will form a Cricket Carnival that will showcase the country’s music, food and culture.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Irfaan Ali said there is no better way of unifying people than through sports. “As we continue this journey of building a strong country, a journey on which we are building not only sectors, but we are building communities, we are bringing people together and there is no better way than through sports and culture,” Dr. Ali added.

Dr. Ali stated that for the first time, the cricketing world will witness cricket carnival. “We are bringing to the cricketing world a new product, a product that will start in 2022- cricket carnival- two of the most celebrated events in our region,” President Ali posited.

Cricket has united the people of the Caribbean who have over the years witnessed their heroes thrilled the world over with their artistry and flair. The game has brought joy to the region and Dr. Ali said they are building a product that will further unite the Caribbean. “The region is about good competition and great celebrations as one region, one people; we want the entire region to be prosperous. What you will see is a plan that will bring the best carnival bands in the region to the shores of Guyana in a clash of the carnival champions. We will have a Regional food festival, regional concert, international concert, Guyana night and great cricket excitement. The stands will be different this time, the stands will be colourful and energetic,” Dr. Ali posited.

The President pointed out that Cricket is much more than a game for Guyanese, “It is a passion, part of our culture and a unifying force. As we celebrate “One Guyana” the hosting of the CPL finals will be an energising force. Cricket carnival is a fusion of entertainment and celebration that will be mind- blowing and incredibly different from any other global cricketing event.”

“We welcome all to the greatest celebration of music, spectacle and Caribbean vibes with a South American touch and of course Cricket played loudest.”

President Ali expressed gratitude to all partners including Exxon Mobil who is already on board.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have reached the final on five occasions which is a remarkable achievement and Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s CEO, lauded the local fans for their support over the years. “The impact made from CPL doesn’t just come from a team, the fans turned up to watch every game in their thousands bringing with them a passion of cricket is truly unique atmosphere, their support for warriors is unwavering. We have missed you over the past two years and we can’t wait to have you back,” he stated.

CPL will be launching a unique music talent search in Guyana where a selected artiste from Guyana will perform during the games.

“CPL has helped to develop players in Guyana and we are blessed with amazing fans across the Caribbean, and this is very clear whenever we visit Guyana where the atmosphere at Providence is electric. The idea of having the Hero CPL final in front of this wonderful crowd of passionate and knowledgeable cricket fans is a mouthwatering prospect.

We are very grateful to have such a positive relationship with the government and cricket authorities in Guyana and we thank them for helping us come to this hugely exciting agreement. We will be having the usual fan of the match and one handed catch and I must acknowledge DDL, Republic Bank, Hero and Digicel,” he said.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Hon. Charles Ramson jr stated that this event will forever be remembered and registered in Guyana’s history as a turning point for Guyana. “The creation of Guyana as a premier destination for world class events in the region is fantastic. It is important for who we are as a people and the direction we go as a nation,” he said.

Ministry of Tourism, Industries and Commerce Hon. Oneidge Walrond said Guyanese are looking forward to play their part as a host nation in the 10th edition of the CPL. It promises to be an event which the Caribbean has never seen.”

“We seize the opportunity to showcase Guyana and took advantage of the strong brand of CPL which attracted close to US$50m in2021. Sport is a major contributor to economic and social developments, Guyana has something truly exceptional to offer and the event will become a staple on the regional carnival calendar,” she lamented.

The Hero CPL finals will further showcase Guyana to a massive global audience – the total viewership for Hero CPL passed 500million in both 2020 and 2021- The second most watched T20 league in the world.