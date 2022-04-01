GGMC teams sweep ARD Domino Competition

Kaieteur News – Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) won the It’s Pure Life/ARD Trophy last Friday, March 25, when the Inter Ministries/Government Agencies Knockout Domino Competition was staged at the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) Hall.

GGMC emerged victorious with a total of 47 games to beat GGMC’s B-team who were second with 40 games, while Guyana Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) team finished third with 39 games.

The GGMC A-team carted off with the $100,000 top prize and first place medals added to the ARD Trophy.

The event was organised by the GOAPC and coordinated by James ‘Uprising’ Lewis who has noted that the next competition is billed for the Easter weekend.

Lewis wishes to express his profound gratitude to the sponsors who were instrumental in making the event possible.