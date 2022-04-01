GGMC teams sweep ARD Domino Competition

Latest update April 1st, 2022 12:17 AM
Apr 01, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) won the It’s Pure Life/ARD Trophy last Friday, March 25, when the Inter Ministries/Government Agencies Knockout Domino Competition was staged at the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) Hall.
GGMC emerged victorious with a total of 47 games to beat GGMC’s B-team who were second with 40 games, while Guyana Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) team finished third with 39 games.
The GGMC A-team carted off with the $100,000 top prize and first place medals added to the ARD Trophy.
The event was organised by the GOAPC and coordinated by James ‘Uprising’ Lewis who has noted that the next competition is billed for the Easter weekend.
Lewis wishes to express his profound gratitude to the sponsors who were instrumental in making the event possible.
Apr 01, 2022Kaieteur News – Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) won the It’s Pure Life/ARD Trophy last Friday, March 25, when the Inter Ministries/Government Agencies Knockout Domino Competition...
Apr 01, 2022
Apr 01, 2022
Apr 01, 2022
Apr 01, 2022
Apr 01, 2022
Kaieteur News – Since December last year, directly outside my home on the Railway Embankment, at 7:30 AM, I see the... more
Kaieteur News – The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has brought back memories of the once powerful Soviet empire.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The international order, which had existed, although shakily, since the end of World War II and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]