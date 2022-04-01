Latest update April 1st, 2022 12:17 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GGMC teams sweep ARD Domino Competition

Apr 01, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) won the It’s Pure Life/ARD Trophy last Friday, March 25, when the Inter Ministries/Government Agencies Knockout Domino Competition was staged at the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) Hall.
GGMC emerged victorious with a total of 47 games to beat GGMC’s B-team who were second with 40 games, while Guyana Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) team finished third with 39 games.
The GGMC A-team carted off with the $100,000 top prize and first place medals added to the ARD Trophy.
The event was organised by the GOAPC and coordinated by James ‘Uprising’ Lewis who has noted that the next competition is billed for the Easter weekend.
Lewis wishes to express his profound gratitude to the sponsors who were instrumental in making the event possible.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GGMC teams sweep ARD Domino Competition

GGMC teams sweep ARD Domino Competition

Apr 01, 2022

Kaieteur News – Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) won the It’s Pure Life/ARD Trophy last Friday, March 25, when the Inter Ministries/Government Agencies Knockout Domino Competition...
Read More
Space Gym 2.0’s opening delayed by late arrival of equipment

Space Gym 2.0’s opening delayed by late arrival...

Apr 01, 2022

Caribbean School Boys and Junior Boxing Tournament billed for August

Caribbean School Boys and Junior Boxing...

Apr 01, 2022

Linden Town Week Dewars Dominoes tournament starts Sunday in Linden

Linden Town Week Dewars Dominoes tournament...

Apr 01, 2022

Janet Jagan Memorial Windball Cricket continued with Berbice action

Janet Jagan Memorial Windball Cricket continued...

Apr 01, 2022

Hemraj leads Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia to victory

Hemraj leads Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia to...

Apr 01, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]