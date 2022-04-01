Latest update April 1st, 2022 12:20 AM

Four Covid-19 patients in ICU, seven new infections

Apr 01, 2022

Kaieteur News – With no new COVID-19 related deaths recorded over a two week period, the Ministry of Health on Thursday reported that four persons are now admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit receiving treatment.
The ministry via its latest dashboard revealed that within the last 24hours, it has recorded seven new infections across the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 63,253. The new infections were detected in Region Four which recorded four cases and Region Six which recorded three.
A breakdown of the total number of confirmed cases shows that 34,126 persons are females and 29,127 are males. The dashboard data also shows that eight persons are in institutional isolation, 66 are in home isolation and 15 are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 61,949 persons have recovered after being infected with the virus.

