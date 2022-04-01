Latest update April 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

ECD pensioner dies in house fire

Apr 01, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A 76-year-old man perished on Thursday after a fire destroyed his one flat wooden and concrete home located at Lot 292, Bachelor’s Adventure, on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

The aftermath of the fire

The pensioner was identified as Charles Brown. Brown lived in the home with two other persons identified as Onika Lawrence Charles and Andrew Reid, 35. According to a press release by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), the house caught afire around 08:20hrs, trapping Brown inside.
Fire trucks from the Melanie and Mahaica Fire Stations along with ambulance responded to the blaze. Fire fighters managed extinguish the flames but could not save the building from being destroyed or Browns life. GFS stated that it is believed that the fire started from an unattended Kerosene Stove. The stove had reportedly flared up and ignited combustible materials nearby.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana confirmed as host of CPL finals for three years

Guyana confirmed as host of CPL finals for three years

Apr 01, 2022

– Seven group matches set for Providence; final on September 30 By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Guyana will be the host of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) semi-finals and final...
Read More
Shemar Britton to attend the Puerto Rico Butterfly Open April 8-10

Shemar Britton to attend the Puerto Rico...

Apr 01, 2022

Savannah Star to host 7-a-side softball tomorrow

Savannah Star to host 7-a-side softball tomorrow

Apr 01, 2022

GGMC teams sweep ARD Domino Competition

GGMC teams sweep ARD Domino Competition

Apr 01, 2022

Space Gym 2.0’s opening delayed by late arrival of equipment

Space Gym 2.0’s opening delayed by late arrival...

Apr 01, 2022

Caribbean School Boys and Junior Boxing Tournament billed for August

Caribbean School Boys and Junior Boxing...

Apr 01, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]