ECD pensioner dies in house fire

Kaieteur News – A 76-year-old man perished on Thursday after a fire destroyed his one flat wooden and concrete home located at Lot 292, Bachelor’s Adventure, on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

The pensioner was identified as Charles Brown. Brown lived in the home with two other persons identified as Onika Lawrence Charles and Andrew Reid, 35. According to a press release by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), the house caught afire around 08:20hrs, trapping Brown inside.

Fire trucks from the Melanie and Mahaica Fire Stations along with ambulance responded to the blaze. Fire fighters managed extinguish the flames but could not save the building from being destroyed or Browns life. GFS stated that it is believed that the fire started from an unattended Kerosene Stove. The stove had reportedly flared up and ignited combustible materials nearby.