Disgust and frustration at the way things are going in this country

Latest update April 1st, 2022 12:32 AM
Apr 01, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – I am compelled to use this medium to express disgust and frustration at the way things are going in this emerging develop country.
It would appear that operators within state agencies are not in keeping with the President’s objectives with regards to efficiency. I, like most Guyanese, would like to know why the tardiness in dealing with important matters at state agencies. Most of these bureaucrats treat the ordinary citizens with no respect and lack of compassion.
In my opinion if you are not willing to offer rewards or you are not well connected to the powers that be, you get nowhere but undue delays and the royal run around.
I hope this letter is seen by the authorities and appropriate actions are taken.
Yours truly,
S. Alli
