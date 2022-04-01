Caribbean School Boys and Junior Boxing Tournament billed for August

Kaieteur News – The 2022 Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Boxing Tournament will make a return to the fore in August after being continuously postponed due to the threat of COVID-19.

This information was related by the Guyana Amateur Boxing Association (GBA) President, Steve Ninvalle, who was quite elated to have the competition on the path to be successfully hosted.

The event which commenced in Guyana 2016 has seen the host nation win the Championship Country Trophy every year until 2020 when it was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, as a precursor, the GABA will be hosting under-16 competitions twice per month in order to select a very strong team or the best possible team for that International Nursery Tournament.

Ninvalle stated that the association has already received signals from several of its sister CARICOM states about sending teams to this tournament.

As it relates to Guyana’s performance in the AMBC Championships currently being staged in Ecuador, the President added: “I would like to take time out on behalf of my executive to applaud the effort of the entire team that went to the EMBC Elite Championship, but more so the member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Desmond Amsterdam.

It’s the first medal that we will be having in those games. It will not be our last, but it’s our first medal so I need to applaud his performance.”

“I think the entire team did well; when you look at the performances of the boxers coming off of almost more than two years of inactivity. I think they performed well. Even Jamal Eastman who was disqualified.

During the first round he gave a very good account of himself. So it tells us that we have some work to do and we are a bit excited knowing that we have athletes of quality.”

“We have athletes that can stand up with the best in Latin America and Latin America has some of the best in the world. We will keep on having them train at a high level. There are certain things that we will be discussing as an executive as it relates to moving forward.

There is also the Commonwealth Games that is coming up in July and we will expect to have a high level encampment in Guyana. We will be receiving several of our CARICOM sister countries in Trinidad, St. Lucia and Barbados and many others,” Ninvalle disclosed.

“So we are at the blackboard again as it relates to having a path towards better performances at the Commonwealth Games and we hope that with our team of coaches, and the team that will be selected for those Commonwealth Games that we will return to Guyana with not only one medal, but we will be having several medals,” he opined.