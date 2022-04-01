BCB/ TELENEC 50over first division tourney bowls off in Berbice last weekend

Kaieteur News – The TELENEC 50overs First Division Cricket Tournament first round kicked off last weekend in Berbice with outstanding batting performances from West Indies Senior and Junior duo Kevin Sinclair and Kevlon Anderson, an outstanding bowling spell from Fast Bowler Shamar Joseph and all-round performance from Suresh Dhanai being the highlights.

At Albion, Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt Flour outplayed Blairmont Blazers by 204 runs. After Winning the toss and electing to bat first Rose Hall Town Namilco reached 293 for 7 off 50 overs with Kevlon Anderson and Kevin Sinclair scoring two brilliant centuries the duo scored 104 and 101 respectively, Keon Sinclair also chipped in with 30 not out. Bowling for Blairmont Blazers; Seon Glasgow grabbed 3 for 48 off 9 overs and was supported by Chris Harry, Kemol Savory and Kevin Jawahir who grabbed one wicket each.

In reply, Blairmont Blazers were bundled out for 89 in 26.2 overs with Nigel Deodat scoring 26 and Kevin Jawahir 15. Bowling for Rose Hall Town Namilco; Junior Sinclair grabbed 3 for 12 off 6.2 overs, Kevin Sinclair 2 for 16 off 6 overs and Clinton Pestano 2 for 15 off 5 overs.

At Port Mourant, Young Warriors defeated Port Mourant by 1 wicket. Port Mourant batting first scored 190 all out in 37.1 overs after the game was reduced to 38 overs due to overnight showers; Joshua Ramsammy scoring 56, he was supported by West Indies U15 player Rampertab Ramnauth 40 and Madhan Budhan 35. Bowling for Young Warriors; Suresh Dhanai and Trevon Stanislaus grabbed 3 wickets each for 43 and 27 runs respectively off 8 overs.

In a tight finish with 2 runs needed of 1 ball, Young Warriors reached 193-9 in 38 overs with No. 9 Batsman Kassim Khan playing a gem of an innings scoring 38 not out, he was supported by Suresh Dhanai 30 and Ricardo Ramdeholl 28. Bowling for Port Mourant; Vickey Samaroo grabbed 2 for 23 off 6 overs and Yogendra Harrinarine 2 for 41 off 7 overs.

At Tucber, Tucber Park cruised pass West Berbice by 7 wickets. West Berbice batting first were bundled out for 37 in 14.3 over with an impressive spell from Shamar Joseph who claimed 6 for 12 from 4.3 overs, he was supported by Kwesi Mickle 3 for 3 off 3 overs. In reply Tucber blazed to 42 for 3 in 5.2 overs with Garfield Benjamin scoring 18 not out.

At Canje, Rose Hall Canje won toss and elected to bowl first against Police. Police scored 162 all out in 25 overs with Troy Drakes scoring 37, Kedar Amsterdam 17 and Philbert Wilburgh 17. Bowling for Rose Hall Canje; Raymond Vankine grabbed 4 for 21 off 8 overs, he was supported by West Indies U19 bowler Isia Thorne who grabbed 2 for 21 off 5 overs.

In Reply, Rose Hall Canje scored 162-9 in 34.5 overs with R. Beharry scoring 58, Ameer Rahaman 23 and T. Peters 28. Bowling for Police; A. Doris grabbed 5 for 33 off 6 overs and was supported by Troy Drakes who grabbed 4 for 26 off 8 overs. This match was no result and it is being protested.

The Second Round of the tournament continues this weekend across Berbice.