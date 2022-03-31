WDCA President Azeem Troy Khan is new Executive on Demerara Cricket Board

Kaieteur News – Newly elected President of West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) Mr. Azeem Troy Khan has been co-opted as an executive of Demerara Cricket Board by virtue of his election at the WDCA elections which were held at the Uitvlugt Community Centre on Wednesday March 2, 2022. The elections were conducted by Cricket Ombudsman Malcolm Peters and were held in accordance with the Guyana Cricket Administration Act 2014 with a high-powered team of Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) officials as observers.

The new WDCA President Azeem Khan is the company secretary for FAB Mining Company, company secretary for Sightseeing Tours Guyana Inc. and manager of Odyssey Transport Services. He has donned whites for the Meten-Meer-Zorg Cricket Club, the club where he grew up playing cricket. He represented the West Demerara Under-19 and Senior teams and played first division cricket for the Police Sports Club (Georgetown) between 1991-2001.

The other elected executives of WDCA are: Vice President Shango Singh, Secretary Feroze Barakat, Assistant Secretary Navita Singh, Treasurer Avinash Ganesh, Assistant Treasurer Vaickesh Dhaniram and Public Relations Officer Avishkar Ramgobin. The Committee members are Christopher Class, Andre Seepersaud, Darren Jordan, Sheldon Alexander, and Ajita Persaud. The positions of Chairman of the Senior Selection Panel and Chairman of the Junior Selection panel will be filled by the new Executive Committee.

At the elections, Azeem Khan thanked the delegates for placing confidence in his ability to lead West Demerara to improved heights in the administration, development, and promotion of cricket. He stressed that there is a lot to be done to improve the standard of cricket within the precincts of the WDCA. President Khan posited that his executive will fervently seek to effectively address deficiencies in the player development pathway and process, including the accessibility of clubs and teams to participate in structured competitions.

Further, he indicated that administratively, the association intends to ensure that all relevant club members are aware of the requirements to participate in the WDCA elections and to take steps to have these requirements met in a timely manner. President Khan pointed out that to advance cricket in the West Demerara area and to create a significant impact on Guyana and West Indies cricket that all willing and available members of clubs must be given an opportunity to participate in the administrative process. By the very least, all relevant club members must be afforded the opportunity to communicate their interests and expectations.

Additionally, President Khan thanked the delegates for their overwhelming support and pledged to serve the interests of West Demerara and Guyana’s Cricket in an accountable and dedicated manner. He also thanked the Ombudsman and the Returning Officer for the transparent and efficient conduct of the elections. President Khan also expressed his appreciation to the GCB team for their attendance and the delegates for their maturity and discipline exhibited during the elections.

Guyana Cricket Board President Bissoondyal Singh, in an invited comment, congratulated the new Executive Committee of the WDCA and pledged the support of the GCB to the development initiatives planned to be undertaken by the association. President Bissoondyal Singh pointed out the need for all categories of players to be given the undivided attention capable of realizing their optimal cricketing potential. He contended that Guyana is not short of players with exceptional talent however, it is essential to create the conditions to identify these talents and the learning environment to nurture and develop them so that these players become exceptional by consistently performing to high standards. Additionally, President Singh expressed his satisfaction with the held elections of the WDCA and wished the new Executive Committee the very best.