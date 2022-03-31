VertiCast Media Group moves to aligns with Caribbean Media

Kaieteur News – In a first for the region, the VertiCast Media Group Limited (VertiCast), led by President & CEO Oliver McIntosh, is launching a vertically integrated media company that will incorporate broadcast across all media platforms into multiple markets in the Caribbean.

Following on from his two-decade-long stewardship and experience of building the Caribbean’s leading sports broadcaster SportsMax, McIntosh and the team at VertiCast have set out to create a regional media entity with the intention of broadcasting over television and digital media via streaming and mobile via partnerships and on its channels.

Having the experience of successfully leading rapid growth previously across 26 countries, McIntosh intends to launch VertiCast operations by this summer.

He noted, “VertiCast is set to transform your viewing experience by providing the very best international and local content across multiple platforms.

We will provide prime content for all Caribbean audiences – for the first time providing premium sports and general entertainment via any broadcast platform via local and regional channels, whenever you want to watch.”

McIntosh indicated that pan-Caribbean audiences, who may not have had access in the past to premium content, can expect to have easy access to the best international and local content and experiences. Several significant announcements from VertiCast are expected over the coming weeks that will reshape the media industry regionally and in select markets in the Caribbean.

A key element behind VertiCast is the unrivalled team, including Chief Commercial Officer Carlo Redwood.

Redwood draws on decades of experience in strategic and tactical marketing, brand development and commercial strategy.

Senior marketing roles with telecoms and multinationals, marked by tangible successes, provide him with keen insights into the venture.

“Our advertising customers can take advantage of hyper-local or regional viewership or both to maximize the value of their spend in ways not previously available,” Redwood explained.

“The seamless integration of traditional broadcast and digital channels right across the Caribbean complemented with an emphasis in sports marketing events allow our customers the flexibility and scale to suit their specific marketing objectives,” he added.

The well-established industry experience of the VertiCast leadership team extends to Head of Operations & Business Development Timothy Paty and Head of Programming Kia McIntosh.

Paty leverages his on-the-ground experience in Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados and the USA, bringing unparalleled expertise in cost control, compliance, legal and regulatory oversight.

While Kia McIntosh will utilize expertise gained as Programming & Production Manager at BET and other media/telecom companies.

By capitalizing on integration on all broadcast platforms for regional and local market broadcast, VertiCast will be able to serve up premium content to a vibrant market of nearly 45 million people in over 26 countries including the English-speaking Caribbean, the Dominican Republic, and parts of South America.

The multi-platform company has already attracted strong support from major content providers, which the Company will roll out over the next couple of weeks.