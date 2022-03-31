Some People gat a Severe Hearing Prablem

Latest update March 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 31, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Clean de wax out yuh ears, deh gat a man pon a radio station… no name, no warrant. Like de man gat a hearing problem. When yuh call in, he does never understand wat yuh saying and does gat to ask yuh fuh repeat wah yuh sehing over and over again. Dem boys wan know if de radio station nah realise de man gat a hearing prablem. De man need a hearing aid. De only problem is even when he hear yuh, he can’t understand wat yuh talking. It remind dem boys when dem grannie did buy a hearing aid, she tell dem boys, “It is state of de art. It costs US$500.” Dem boys ask she, “What kind is it? She answer, “Is ten o’clock.” Sometimes playing deaf does gat its advantages. A old man, just like de announcer, had a severe hearing problem. So he guh to de doctor fuh get a hearing aid. After a month, he guh back fuh a checkup. De doctor ask he how things going now dat he can hear. De doctor ask he wat he friends and family saying. De man tell de doctor how he didn’t tell anybody bout he hearing aid. He tell de doctor, “I just sit around and listen to their conversations. I’ve changed my Will three times already!” But sometimes wat goes around comes around. Like de man wah bin suspect dat he wife gat a hearing problem. He decide fuh test she hearing. He guh 20 feet behind she and shout, “Can you hear me?” He did not hear she answer. So he guh 10 feet behind she and shout, “Can you hear me now?” Again, he ain’t hear no reply. So he guh five feet behind she and ask, “Can you hear me now?’ Yet, again he nah hear no reply. So he put he face next to she and ask, “Can you hear me now?” De wife turn to he and seh, “Fuh de fourth time, I am telling you ‘yes’.”
Talk half. Leff half.
