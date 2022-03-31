Latest update March 31st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Some People gat a Severe Hearing Prablem

Mar 31, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Clean de wax out yuh ears, deh gat a man pon a radio station… no name, no warrant. Like de man gat a hearing problem. When yuh call in, he does never understand wat yuh saying and does gat to ask yuh fuh repeat wah yuh sehing over and over again. Dem boys wan know if de radio station nah realise de man gat a hearing prablem. De man need a hearing aid. De only problem is even when he hear yuh, he can’t understand wat yuh talking. It remind dem boys when dem grannie did buy a hearing aid, she tell dem boys, “It is state of de art. It costs US$500.” Dem boys ask she, “What kind is it? She answer, “Is ten o’clock.” Sometimes playing deaf does gat its advantages. A old man, just like de announcer, had a severe hearing problem. So he guh to de doctor fuh get a hearing aid. After a month, he guh back fuh a checkup. De doctor ask he how things going now dat he can hear. De doctor ask he wat he friends and family saying. De man tell de doctor how he didn’t tell anybody bout he hearing aid. He tell de doctor, “I just sit around and listen to their conversations. I’ve changed my Will three times already!” But sometimes wat goes around comes around. Like de man wah bin suspect dat he wife gat a hearing problem. He decide fuh test she hearing. He guh 20 feet behind she and shout, “Can you hear me?” He did not hear she answer. So he guh 10 feet behind she and shout, “Can you hear me now?” Again, he ain’t hear no reply. So he guh five feet behind she and ask, “Can you hear me now?’ Yet, again he nah hear no reply. So he put he face next to she and ask, “Can you hear me now?” De wife turn to he and seh, “Fuh de fourth time, I am telling you ‘yes’.”
Talk half. Leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Port Mourant defeat favourite Rose Hall Canje to win championship

Port Mourant defeat favourite Rose Hall Canje to win championship

Mar 31, 2022

BCB/ Tenelec Under15 tournament 2022… Kaieteur News – An brilliant all round performance by all rounder Ravin Boodwah led Port Mourant to a 27 runs victory over Rose Hall Canje Arbormarts...
Read More
No.72 Cut and Load defeat Dukestown Warriors to clinch BCB/ UCCA/Vitality Inc T20 title

No.72 Cut and Load defeat Dukestown Warriors to...

Mar 31, 2022

MMZ USA ends Guyana tour with 5 wins & 5 losses in 12 days

MMZ USA ends Guyana tour with 5 wins & 5...

Mar 31, 2022

VertiCast Media Group moves to aligns with Caribbean Media

VertiCast Media Group moves to aligns with...

Mar 31, 2022

Jaisingh guides ECC Masters to comfortable win

Jaisingh guides ECC Masters to comfortable win

Mar 31, 2022

WDCA President Azeem Troy Khan is new Executive on Demerara Cricket Board

WDCA President Azeem Troy Khan is new Executive...

Mar 31, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]