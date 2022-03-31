Seven homeless after Blairmont blaze

Kaieteur News – A fire that reportedly started by a three-year-old Wednesday morning has left seven persons homeless in Blairmont, West Bank Berbice.

Reports are that the Guyana Fire Service responded to a call about a fire at Lot 135 Blairmont No.4 Settlement, West Bank Berbice around 09:17 hrs on Wednesday. According to the Fire Service, the fire was started by the child who was playing with a lighter that ignited a mattress in the bedroom.

Sunita Ramotar, 22, who lives with her father-in-law Heeralall Bishunlall, her husband and four children said that she left home to go to the clinic with her baby and had left her other children, ages 5, 3 and 2 in the care of her father-in-law who is ill and cannot walk properly. She said she left home around 08:00 hrs and her husband had also left for work earlier.

Ramotar said while she was at the clinic, she received a call from the neighbour stating that the house was on fire. The neighbour also informed her that her children and father-in-law were out of the burning building and safe. She said when she got home, the entire building was already consumed by the fire and nothing could be saved. She is estimating $4 M in losses. Persons who are desirous of assisting Ramotar and her family to get back on their feet, can contact her on 660-7968.