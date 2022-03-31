Port Mourant defeat favourite Rose Hall Canje to win championship

BCB/ Tenelec Under15 tournament 2022…

Kaieteur News – An brilliant all round performance by all rounder Ravin Boodwah led Port Mourant to a 27 runs victory over Rose Hall Canje Arbormarts in the final of the Berbice Cricket Board /Tenelec under15 2022 tournament. Playing in front of a crowd consisting of parents and supporters of both teams, Boodwah scored a patient 26 with the bat before returning with the ball to take four wickets for four runs in ten overs to spearhead PMCC Prem Kennard to an upset victory over the favourites.

Port Mourant batting first after winning the toss, reached 93 all out in 31.4 overs with Boodwah top scoring, while extras contributed a healthy 45 under cloudy conditions. Bowling for Rose Hall Canje, off spinner Romario Ramdeholl took 3 for 8 from 8.4 overs, Nicholas Hall 2 for 25 from 7 overs, Enrique Mickle 2 for 29 while Abulla Azad, Eric Souvenir and Adrian Hetmyer took one wicket each.

Needing to score 94 from their allotted fifty overs to claim their first youth championship, Rose Hall Canje were set back from the first ball when the impressive Shamar Daniels trapped the informed Adrian Hetmyer leg before wicket for nought. Hetmyer entered the finals with three centuries to his name in the tournament.

Skipper Ramario Ramdehol and Joden Edwards both scored ten runs in a very disappointing batting display by Rose Hall Canje. They were sent packing for 56 in 27.1 overs as Boodwah took 4 for 4 from ten miserly overs and received support from his brother Navin Boodwah who took 2 for 13 from 4.1 overs. Daniels, who started the destruction, ended with 3 for 22 from 8 overs. Ravin Boodwah was named Man of the Match for his all round performances.

Port Mourant carried home the championship trophy and the winning cheque, while a very disappointed Rose Hall Canje received the runner up cheque and trophy.

Chairman of the Competition Committee of the BCB, Leslie Solomon congratulated the champions while wishing the runner up, better luck in the future. The tournament, he stated, was successfully completed in a few short months and announced that the BCB was in the process of starting its under17 tournament while there are plans for the hosting of under19, under21 and under23 in the near future. Thanks was expressed to sponsor Bobby Deonarine of Tenelec Inc, based in the United States of America.