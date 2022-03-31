Opposition and Oil Fund Law

Kaieteur News – We cannot say that we know what the coalition opposition is up to, especially its main segment the PNC, with this country’s Natural Resources Fund (NRF) Law. We are not really sure, and we don’t think that Guyana is also, about where the PNC stands with this NRF Law. For sure, its top people have made a lot of noise intended to be reassuring.

The noise from the PNC has been largely about what leaders in the PPP/C Government have done through early parliamentary arrangements for the use of this enticing oil money. And it has been about how they, the PNC, intend to bring a stop to what many Guyanese believe are Government plans to raid this oil fund for its own corrupt purposes.

The problem is that the PNC has done nothing. The ranking people in the major opposition party have done nothing but make a lot of what citizens call ‘fat talk’ about this NRF Law. How they are terribly unhappy with where they see this oil money ending up, due to the dirty tricks that Government leaders have in mind. How they are mad, and they will not take any more of the Government’s nonsense, and that they will do something about it. How they will challenge the PPP/C Government in court to thwart its leaders’ planned piracies with this tempting oil money. They have done nothing; nothing of substance, nothing that speaks to energy and intensity, even urgency. But leaders in the PNC keep talking up a storm. That is the only thing they have done: talked and talked, and nothing else.

They have talked about filing a lawsuit. That talk is so old that it qualifies for a pension, so ancient it is; perhaps, even to be put in an old people’s home, and left there to reminisce about what was desired to be done, should have been done, but was never done. This is how pathetic leaders in the PNC come across with their fervently promised challenges (so-called, we believe until the proof surfaces) to this Oil Fund Law in court. They have gone nowhere, and seemingly done nothing about keeping their commitments.

For context, the NRF Bill was rammed down the throats of Guyanese when it was hustled through, like some skilled, anxious thief operating under the cover of thick darkness, in the nation’s parliament. This was during the heart of the long December Christmas Season, of all times. When citizens of this country were preoccupied with celebrating the holidays with zeal and zest, slimy leaders in the PPP/C Government saw it fit, found it mandatory, to race forward with this most important of oil fund Bill and hurry it into the law of the land. If anyone wanted any indication, had any remaining doubts, about the criminal visions of PPP/C leaders in the Government, they got it. They were presented with evidence of the self-serving visions of Government leaders, through their actions and arrangements in parliament developments. What kind of human beings conduct themselves in this manner, and during Christmas time, when the nation is not paying the fullest attention!

To its credit, the coalition opposition kicked up a stink in parliament, and the PNC was in the thick of the fierce battle that was waged against the passage of that clever, possibly crooked, NRF Bill. The opposition lost that stormy engagement in parliament, but it made a powerful promise, and as early as January of this year, which is almost three months ago. It was that they, the opposition, were going to take this new law before the court. But, as we said earlier, the opposition PNC has done nothing since then, other than talk and hedge.

Its senior people have talked about ‘highly qualified attorneys’ going carefully through the preparatory stages, and how the time is being carefully taken to get the legal challenge just right. The problem is that they continue this way, and when they are done, the oil money will be done, too. If the PNC opposition is serious, it needs to get off its throne (toilet bowl) and get moving to the court right now. Cut the nonsense out and get moving now with the suit.